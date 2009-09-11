Yale Student Disappears Days Before Wedding

The FBI and Connecticut State Police are investigating the disappearance of a Yale graduate student who was last seen just days before her wedding.

Annie Marie Le, a 24-year-old doctoral student in pharmacology who has been missing since Tuesday, was last seen on a surveillance camera outside the lab in the Ivy League’s medical school complex in New Haven, Conn.

Le planned to get married on Sunday to Jonathan Widawsky, a graduate student at Columbia University who met Le at the University of Rochester.

Fiancé Cooperating

According to University Vice President and Secretary Linda Lorimer, Widawsky has been cooperating with investigators. “There’s not a worry about” his possible involvement in her disappearance, Lorimer told the Yale Daily News.

“There’s no evidence of [the possibility of foul play] at this time,” added Yale spokesman Tom Conroy.

State police with bloodhounds combed the area on Thursday where Le – whose purse, cell phone and credit cards were found in her office – was last seen, while a team of investigators from the FBI was spotted entering and removing a bag of items from her apartment.

The Yale Police Department began searching for Le, who is described as 4-foot-11 and 90 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, Tuesday night between 9 and 10 p.m., according to the Yale Daily News, immediately after her roommate notified authorities.

Le Studied Campus Safety

Earlier this year Le wrote an article for a magazine produced by Yale’s medical school about safety around the university’s campus, the Associated Press reports.

In the article, titled “Crime and Safety in New Haven,” Le compared higher instances of robbery in New Haven to other cities with Ivy League schools.

“In short, New Haven is a city and all cities have their perils,” Le wrote. “But with a little street smarts, one can avoid become yet another statistic.”

Yale University is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the whereabouts of Le. Anyone with information is urged to call the FBI hotline for the investigation at 1-877-503-1950.