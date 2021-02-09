Recently-Engaged Yale Grad Student Is Fatally Shot, and Police Think He May Have Been 'Targeted'

A Yale University graduate student was fatally shot Saturday, and police are trying to determine if he was "targeted" in a road rage incident.

Kevin Jiang, 26, was discovered at about 8:30 p.m. when officers responded to numerous 911 calls in the East Rock neighborhood of New Haven. The former member of the Army National Guard was found near his car suffering from numerous gunshot wounds and died at the scene, CBS New York reports.

"We are looking into whether or not Mr. Jiang was actually targeted during this incident," New Haven Police Chief Otoniel Reyes said at a Monday press conference. "We have developed information suggesting that this incident may not have been an actual random act, that he, in fact, was targeted."

Reyes said investigators were also exploring whether there was an accident before the shooting and if road rage was a factor.

"We're exploring every possibility, including whether or not there was an accident that precipitated this incident, whether or not it was a road rage," he said. "We are exploring absolutely every angle. … This was not sort of a drive-by. It seems like it was much more up close."

According to CBS New York, there was damage to Jiang's car.

Reyes didn't comment about possible suspects but said "at this point, we don't feel that the community is at risk for future violence."