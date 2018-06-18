Rapper XXXTentacion was fatally shot on Monday afternoon in what investigators believe was a “possible robbery” as he left a motorcycle dealership north of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, PEOPLE confirms.

The shooting was first reported at 3:57 p.m. at a Deerfield Beach motorsports shop, according to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office.

XXXTentacion (born Jahseh Onfroy) was approached by “two armed suspects” as he was leaving the dealer and at least one of those assailants fired on him, sheriff’s officials said. They then “fled in a dark-color SUV.”

About an hour and a half after the shooting was reported, the sheriff’s office announced that XXXTentacion had been pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Police dispatch audio obtained by TMZ shows a witness said someone in a black Dodge SUV had fired on someone in a black BMW.

An apparent onlooker at the scene soon shared video on Twitter of a man who looks like XXXTentacion sitting motionless in the front seat of a vehicle as someone checked his pulse.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to call detectives John Curcio or Walt Foster at 954-321-4210 or an anonymous tip line at 954-493-TIPS.

XXXTentacion in May 2017 Larry Marano/REX/Shutterstock

In his few years in the spotlight, XXXTentacion, a 20-year-old Florida native, saw national success as a rapper as well as several high-profile run-ins with the law — including allegations he was abusive.

His debut album, 2017’s 17, peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200, and his follow-up in March, ?, debuted at No. 1. His single “Sad!,” also from March, cracked the Top 10 on Billboard’s Hot 100.

At the time of the shooting this week, however, XXXTentacion was reportedly facing trial on multiple felony charges in connection with allegedly assaulting a pregnant woman.

He repeatedly denied the woman’s accusations, which were detailed at length in a 2017 deposition previously reported on by Pitchfork.

The woman said then that, while living with XXXTentacion in Orlando, Florida, he allegedly threatened her life “like every day.” He also punched, kicked, tackled and head-butted her, among other abuse, she said.

In a separate incident from 2015, according to Pitchfork, XXXTentacion pleaded no contest to aggravated battery with a firearm and armed home invasion charges. He was sentenced in that case to six years’ probation.

XXXTentacion’s attorney did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

A man who answered the phone at the dealership where the shooting occurred said they could not discuss it due to the ongoing investigation.

• With reporting by HARRIET SOKMENSUER