XXXTentacion Killing: 4 Men Indicted in Rapper's Broad-Daylight Slaying

Four men have been indicted on first-degree murder and armed robbery charges in the fatal June shooting of controversial rapper XXXTentacion.

Dedrick Williams, 22; Michael Boatwright, 22; Trayvon Newsome, 20; and Robert Allen, 22, were all formally charged by a Florida grand jury in Broward County on Wednesday, PEOPLE confirms.

XXXTentacion (né Jahseh Onfroy), 20, was shot and killed on June 18 while leaving a motorsports dealership outside Fort Lauderdale in his home state of Florida just before 4 p.m.

Two of the men, Allen and Newsome, are still being searched for by police. Williams, meanwhile, was arrested two days after the shooting while Boatright was taken into police custody on July 5 on a series of unrelated drug charges. He was served with his warrant while at the BSO Main Jail.

Investigators say Boatwright and Newsome were both armed when they confronted XXXTentacion. Boatwright is named in the indictment as the person who fatally shot XXXTentacion.

Dedrick Williams. Broward Sheriff's Office

Michael Boatright. Broward Sheriff's Office

A Broward County public information officer told PEOPLE that the arrest warrant filed in Boatwright’s case has been sealed, but a copy of it obtained by the Associated Press gave details of the case.

At the scene, XXXTentacion’s car was reportedly blocked as it was exiting the Riva Motor Sports motorcycle shop by a dark-colored SUV driven by Williams, police said in the warrant, the AP reported. Two masked, armed men came out of the car and tried to rob XXXTentacion of his Louis Vuitton bag, which contained $50,000 in cash. XXXTentacion struggled and was shot multiple times by one or more of the gunman. They then took the bag and fled the scene.

Robert Allen. Broward Sheriff's Office

Trayvon Newsome. Broward Sheriff's Office

The AP reported that Williams was seen in the store on surveillance cameras with XXXTentacion while the late star was shopping, according to the warrant. He told police that he did not know in advance they intended to rob XXXTentacion, and was fearful of being labelled a snitch in prison if he told the truth.

Williams’ girlfriend told police that Boatwright and Newsome had carried out the actual robbery, the AP reported. Williams was also said to be a repeat customer at a store where he recently purchased a black neoprene mask.

Other evidence listed in the warrant by police included cellphone data on Boatwright’s phone placing it was near the scene of the crime at the time of the shooting, and video and photos of three of the suspects holding large amounts of $100 bills, the AP reported.

XXXTentacion Larry Marano/REX/Shutterstock

XXXTentacion rose to fame on Soundcloud. His debut album, 17, hit No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart upon its release last August and yielded two Top 40 singles.

The official music video for the rapper’s song “SAD!” was released in late June. The single climbed to the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 following his death, jumping from the No. 52 slot and making him the first artist to top the chart posthumously in a lead role since The Notorious B.I.G.’s “Mo Money Mo Problems” in 1997, according to Billboard.

Fans mourned the loss of the star — first in an impromptu memorial service, and then in an official one at the Florida Panthers Stadium in Sunrise, Florida. He was then laid to rest the following day, at a private funeral attended by Erykah Badu, among others.

According to the New York Times, the open-casket viewing showed the late rapper “dressed in a blue denim jacket under soft lighting, laid in a dark polished coffin at center stage, surrounded by a spray of black flowers with metallic accents.”

XXXTentacion Matias J. Ocner/Miami Herald/TNS via Getty

In his few years in the spotlight, XXXTentacion saw national success as a rapper as well as several high-profile run-ins with the law — including allegations he was abusive.

At the time of the shooting, XXXTentacion was reportedly facing trial on multiple felony charges in connection with allegedly assaulting pregnant ex-girlfriend Geneva Ayala.

Ayala’s accusations were detailed at length in a 2017 deposition previously reported on by Pitchfork. Meanwhile, there has been an influx of donations to her GoFundMe page — set up to help with her medical bills stemming from the alleged assault by the rapper — following his death.

Bogenschutz, XXXTentacion’s attorney, declined to comment to PEOPLE in detail on the case against XXXTentacion but noted that he was innocent until proven guilty and that “he was charged with some things that we simply do not believe he did [and] some things are closer to the truth.”