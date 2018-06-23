XXXTentacion’s Funeral Will Be Held in Florida with an Open-Casket Viewing: Lawyer

Rapper XXXTentacion will be laid to rest on Wednesday in Florida, just over one week after the 20-year-old was fatally shot.

The funeral will be held on June 27 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Florida Panthers Stadium in Sunrise, Florida, the rapper’s attorney, J. David Bogenschutz, tells PEOPLE.

The service will also feature an open-casket viewing.

XXXTentacion, born Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, was shot dead just before 4 p.m. on Monday as he was leaving a motorsports dealership outside of Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

On Wednesday, Dedrick Devonshay Williams, 22, was taken into custody by the Broward County Sheriff’s Office, PEOPLE confirmed. Detention records show he was charged with first-degree murder without premeditation, along with driving without a valid license and a probation violation for theft of a car.

Williams faced court Thursday where he was represented by a public defender but did not address the court. The judge ordered he be held without bond.

“Homicide detectives are seeking additional suspects,” the sheriff’s office said Thursday. “The investigation continues. Updates will be provided as they become available.”

Authorities did not comment on a suspected motive.

The late rapper’s mother, Cleopatra Bernard, also revealed on Thursday that her son was expecting a child with his girlfriend, who remains unnamed.

“He left us a final gift,” Bernard wrote on Instagram, alongside an image of a sonogram.

At the time, a source told PEOPLE the baby is XXXTentacion’s with his girlfriend at the time of his death, although it is unclear if he knew she was pregnant before he was shot. (TMZ reported the rapper was aware of the news.)

At the time of the shooting this week, XXXTentacion was reportedly facing trial on multiple felony charges in connection with allegedly assaulting pregnant then-girlfriend Geneva Ayala.

Ayala’s accusations were detailed at length in a 2017 deposition previously reported on by Pitchfork. Meanwhile, there has been an influx of donations to her GoFundMe page — set up to help with her medical bills stemming from the alleged assault by the rapper — following his death. The GoFundMe page raised $36,450 and is no longer accepting donations.

Neither Ayala nor XXXTentacion have publicly addressed the pregnancy since the alleged assault or announced if the child was born.