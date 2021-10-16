The assistant director of the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation said the boy's death is being looked into as suspicious after he was reported missing in May

Remains of Child Found at Iowa Farm Confirmed to Be Missing 10-Year-Old Xavior Harrelson

Officials have confirmed that the remains of a child found by a farmer in Iowa last month belong to 10-year-old Xavior Harrelson, who went missing in May.

Poweshiek County sheriff Thomas E. Kriegel said in a statement posted Friday on Facebook that the Iowa State Medical Examiner's office had confirmed the body's identity earlier that day. A cause of death has not been revealed.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Mitch Mortvedt, assistant director of the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation, said the boy's death is being looked into as suspicious, per The Des Moines Register.

Jacki Bolen, the Mayor of Montezuma, told the Register on Friday that Harrelson "and his kind heart" will never be forgotten.

"The Montezuma community is greatly saddened by the news of Xavior's passing," she told the outlet. "We express our deepest sympathy to his family and friends."

Kriegel confirmed that Harrelson was last seen on May 27 leaving his house in Montezuma. ABC News previously reported that the boy had gone for a morning bike ride before he disappeared.

A family friend reported the boy missing to police later that day, Kriegel said. Harrelson's remains were found four months later on Sept. 30 by a farmer three miles northwest of Montezuma.