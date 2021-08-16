Wrong-Way Crash Killed Calif. Mom, and Police Say Husband Drove into Oncoming Traffic Intentionally

Authorities have charged a 31-year-old California man with murder after he allegedly steered his vehicle into oncoming traffic on purpose, causing a fatal collision that killed his wife and injured the couple's four children.

KNBC, KABC, and the Los Angeles Daily News report that police have accused Cesar Iban Torres of purposely driving his SUV into the path of a tractor trailer.

The crash happened on the 101 Freeway in Encino last Thursday, just after 7 p.m., after Torres allegedly entered the freeway from an off-ramp.

Aimee Garcia, 26, was pronounced dead at the scene after firefighters were unable to extract her from the mangled vehicle.

The couple's four children, who are all under the age of 9, were taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Police told the two stations that Torres, who was also hurt in the crash, was taken into custody by officers with the California Highway Patrol after he allegedly fought with them.

A Taser was used on Torres, who was eventually hogtied and taken to the hospital for treatment.

Juan Zavala, Garcia's brother, told KABC Torres had called him hours before the crash and said strange things.

"He said [that] God talked to him and he said he has to give his family to God, and I'm like 'No, what are you talking about?,'" Zavala said.

The grieving brother said he spoke to one of his nephews, who said his parents struggled for control of the steering wheel.

"He said, 'Mommy saved us,' and that broke my heart," Zavala explained, calling his sister "a beautiful soul taken too soon."

Torres is being held on $1 million bail, charged with first-degree murder and resisting arrest. It was not immediately clear if he has entered a plea or retained an attorney.

A GoFundMe campaign launched to help cover Garcia's burial costs describes her as "a loving, caring mother," alleging she "was a victim of domestic violence for many years."