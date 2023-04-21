01 of 08 Ralph Yarl Ralph Yarl. Go Fund Me Ralph Yarl, 16, was picking up his siblings from a home in Kansas City, Mo., on April 13 when he accidentally went to the wrong house. Homeowner Andrew Lester, 84, shot him through his storm door, then shot him again as he lay on the ground in a pool of blood and smashed glass, authorities said. Yarl suffered injuries to his forehead and his arm. "I can tell you there was a racial component to this case," Clay County Prosecuting Attorney Zachary Thompson said at a news conference days later. Lester, who is White, told police he shot Ralph, who is Black, because he was "scared to death," according to the probable cause statement. Lester was charged with both assault in the first degree and armed criminal action as Yarl recovered in the hospital. He was released days later and is expected to make a rull recovery, said family lawyer Lee Merritt. "Ralph is a WALKING MIRACLE with a head of steel," Merritt said. As of April 20, a GoFundMe for the high schooler had reached $3.3 million.

02 of 08 Kaylin Gillis Kaylin Gillis. gofundme Just days after Yarl's shooting, 20-year-old Kaylin Gillis was shot and killed on April 15 when the vehicle she was riding in mistakenly pulled into the wrong driveway. Authorities eventually arrested Kevin Monahan, 65, the homeowner whose Hebron, N.Y., driveway the car allegedly pulled into, after they say he fired two shots into the vehicle, one of which struck and killed Gillis. Her boyfriend Blake Walsh told NBC, "We thought we were at the right address. We didn't have any cell service to figure it out. As soon as we figured it out that we were at the wrong location, we started to leave, and that's when everything happened." "My friend said, 'They're shooting — go!' " Walsh continued. "I tried to step on the gas as fast as I could, and that's when the fatal shot came through." Monahan was charged with second-degree murder and may face more charges, according to District Attorney Tony Jordan.

03 of 08 Payton Washington and Heather Roth Payton Washington. GoFundMe A third incident, this one in outside of Austin, Texas, occured on April 17 after cheerleaders Heather Roth and Payton Washington (pictured) and two teammates were returning home from cheer practice and Roth accidentally attempted to enter an occupied car that looked like her vehicle. After Roth returned to a friend's car upon realizing the mistake, the driver of the other vehicle, 25-year-old Pedro Tello Rodriguez, approached the group with a gun and began shooting. Washington was airlifted to a hospital following the incident and is currently being treated in a nearby ICU. Another member of their party was also treated on the scene but has now returned home, per Fox 7 Austin. Rodriguez was taken into custody. "It was a harrowing night for all four of those girls," Woodlands Elite Cheer Owner Lynne Shearer told Fox 7 Austin.

04 of 08 Kerisha Johnson Kerisha Johnson. Facebook Kerisha Johnson, 36, was due to give birth any day when she was shot and killed in Baton Rouge, La., on April 16, in what was seemingly a case of mistaken identity. Three teenagers at a party allegedly opened fire on Johnson's car, telling police they mistook her vehicle for a similar car that drove by the party earlier and fired shots into the air. Online records reviewed by PEOPLE show the three 19-year-olds – Marques Porch, Gregory Parker and Derrick Curry – are currently being held at the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of second-degree murder and first degree feticide. Johnson was reportedly picking people up from the party when she was shot, according to reports. She attempted to flee the scene, but was struck and killed, according to ABC.

05 of 08 Kinsley White Queen City News/Youtube On April 18, yet another shooting happened, as 6-year-old Kinsley White was among three injured by gunfire when her family's basketball rolled into the yard of Robert Louis Singletary in Gaston County, North Carolina. Witnesses at the scene said Singletary, 24, became angry when the ball went into his yard. "He looked at my husband and my daughter and told them, 'I'm going to kill you,' " Ashley Hilderbrand, Kinsley's mother, told ABC News. Singletary is at large; while Hilderbrand and Kinsley are recovering from their injuries, Hilderbrand's husband William White remains in the hospital.

06 of 08 Ahmaud Arbery Ahmaud Arbery. Facebook Ahmaud Arbery, 25, was killed on Feb. 23, 2020, after being chased while jogging on a public street in Brunswick, Georgia. The three White men — Gregory McMichael, 67, his son Travis McMichael, 37, and their neighbor William Bryan, 53 — believed he matched the description of a possible burglar, according to their defense, and pursued and confronted Arbery, with Travis fatally shooting Arbery during an ensuing struggle over Travis' shotgun. According to the defense, the three men were attempting a citizen's arrest when Travis, initially with his father and then joined by Bryan, chased Arbery and corralled him with their respective pickups before the scuffle in which Travis shot Arbery three times. All three men are serving sentences of life in prison following their conviction in 2021 on state charges of murder in the case. In 2022, they were charged with interference of rights, a federal hate crime, and attempted kidnapping, which carried separate sentences.



Arbery's mother Wanda Cooper-Jones spoke to local media at a run in her son's memory in February 2023, saying, "Ahmaud was out on a run, he got up that Sunday morning and he started to do laundry, he got up and ran thinking he would return, he never returned. And each time I think about that, it breaks my heart."



Three years after his death, "I have to say that it's been a really really hard long draining," she added. "It's been hard."

07 of 08 Trayvon Martin Trayvon Martin Martin Family/AP. Trayvon Martin Martin Family/AP On the evening of Feb. 26, 2012, 17-year-old Trayvon Martin went to a nearby convenience store to pick up Skittles and a can of Arizona Iced Tea. As he walked back to his family townhouse, another resident, George Zimmerman, saw him and called 911. Although he was told not to follow the boy, Zimmerman confronted him. During the altercation, Zimmerman fatally shot Martin in the chest. The shooting led to protests around the country that continued for months. Zimmerman, then 28, said that he was defending himself under Florida's "Stand Your Ground" laws. He was acquitted of murder charges in July 2013. "It's gratifying that Trayvon is remembered and is part of making a change, but I would give it all up to have him back," Martin's mother Sybrina Fulton told PEOPLE in 2022. "Nothing good that has happened can make up for the fact that I lost my son. I have days that are easier and days that are harder. I miss Trayvon, and I'll miss him every day of my life."