Wounded Uvalde Teacher Who Lost 11 Students in Attack Recounts Horror: 'Act Like You're Asleep'

Arnulfo Reyes sharply criticized responding police officers: "You have a bulletproof vest. I had nothing"

Arnulfo Reyes was in room 111 of Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24 when a gunman entered his classroom and opened fire, killing 11 of his students.

By the time the shooting was over, 19 students and two teachers were dead in two classrooms, and Reyes lay injured on the floor.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In an interview with Good Morning America, Reyes recounted the frightening events.

According to Reyes, he had just started a movie for his students when the gunman entered the building and started shooting.

"The kids started asking out loud, 'Mr. Reyes what is going on?,'" Reyes recalled. "And I said, 'I don't know what's going on. But let's go ahead and get under the table and act like you're asleep.' As they were doing that … is about the time when I turned around and saw him standing there."

The gunman had entered from the adjoining classroom. He shot Reyes twice: one bullet hit his arm and his lung. The second bullet entered his back.

"I told my kids to act like they're asleep so I'm going to act like I'm asleep also. And I prayed and prayed that I wouldn't hear none of my students talk," Reyes told the show.

Reyes recalled how a child in the next classroom had called out for help: "Officer, we're in here! We're in here," the student said, according to Reyes. The child's voice caused the gunman to leave Reyes' room and go back into room 112. "He got up from behind my desk, he walked over there and shot over there again," Reyes said.

Uvalde, TX May 24, 2022 Shooting at Robb Elementary School kills 19 students and 2 teachers. Early stages outside the school. Credit: Uvalde Leader News free of charge. Contact: Meghann Garcia: mgarcia@ulnnow.com 830 278 3335 Credit: Uvalde Leader News

By the time the gunman was killed by a Border Patrol agent, 11 of Reyes' students were dead. He is still recovering from his injuries.

Reyes had blistering words for the police officers who waited about 45 minutes before entering the school to kill the gunman.

"After everything, I get more angry because you have a bulletproof vest. I had nothing," he said. "You're supposed to protect and serve, there is no excuse for their actions."

"Nothing gets you ready for this," Reyes continued. "We trained our kids to sit under the table, and that's what I thought at the time, but we set them up to be like sitting ducks. You can give us all the training you want. But gun laws have to change. It won't ever change unless you change the laws."