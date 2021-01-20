'Worst Cooks in America' Winner and Husband Charged with Homicide in 3-Year-Old Girl's Death

A "Worst Cooks in America" winner was charged with homicide by child abuse Tuesday in the death of a three-year-old girl.

Ariel Robinson, 29, of South Carolina, was taken into custody in connection with the death of Victoria Rose Smith. Also arrested was 34-year-old Jerry Robinson.

"Police officers handle all kinds of cases, and these kind of cases can be the hardest for them to do," Simpsonville police spokesman Justin Lee Campbell tells PEOPLE. "It is a sad day. You bring charges and maybe convictions, but at the end of the day the life of a child was taken. For anyone who knew the victim or was related to the victim, they are in our thoughts and prayers."

According to Greenville County senior deputy coroner Kent Dill, Victoria Rose died as a result of multiple blunt force injuries.

She was found unresponsive at the couple's home in Simpsonville around 2:25 p.m. on Jan. 14 and died later at Greenville Memorial Hospital.

Dill says Victoria was a foster child living at the residence.

The couple appeared before a judge yesterday and were denied bond. They are being held at the Greenville County Detention Center.

It is unclear if they have entered a plea or retained an attorney.