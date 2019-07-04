Workers Arrive to Find Bag of Human Bones Hanging on the Door of New Jersey Snack Stand

Image zoom State Line Lookout Cafe Palisades Interstate Park in New Jersey

An investigation in New Jersey is underway after a bag of human bones was left hanging on the door of a snack stand in Alpine, New Jersey.

On Monday, employees of the snack stand found the plastic bag as they arrived to work at the snack stand at the scenic Stateline Lookout at Palisades Interstate Park. Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella confirmed his office is looking into the matter.

“At approximately 8:00 a.m. on Monday July 1, 2019, employees arrived for work at the Stateline Lookout snack stand and found a plastic bag hanging on the door,” reads a statement from Musella. “The workers noticed that the contents of the bag appeared to be bones and they contacted the Palisades Interstate Parkway Police Department to report their suspicious finding.”

After authorities were contacted by employees of the State Line Lookout Cafe, cops showed up and “concluded that the bones were similar to that of a human.”

The Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Cold Case Unit was notified of the gruesome discovery, and since then, the Bergen County Medical Examiner’s Office has been analyzing the bones.

“The investigation into the identity and origin of the remains is ongoing and the Prosecutor’s Office is seeking to identify the person who found the remains to get additional information on where exactly they were located,” the statement continues.

RELATED: Calif. Woman Survived Attack by Serial Killer, but Ordeal Wasn’t Over: ‘I Had to Forgive Myself’

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

Alpine is located in northern New Jersey, not far from New York City and the New York-New Jersey border.

Anyone with any information regarding this case is asked to contact the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Cold Case Unit at (201) 226-5500.