'Wonderful Mother' Is Fatally Shot on Valentine's Day in Front of 2-Year-Old During Argument with Woman

Alexandria Cress Borys, 26, was shot to death in a grocery store parking lot

By
Published on February 17, 2023 01:16 PM
Alexandria Cress Borys, mom shot to death
Alexandria Cress Borys and family. Photo: GoFundMe

A South Carolina woman accused of fatally shooting a beloved mom in a grocery store parking lot following an argument has turned herself in after authorities say she fled the scene of the deadly Valentine's Day encounter.

"Unfortunately, this is a situation where tempers flared, and someone let anger get the best of them," Irmo Police Chief Bobby Dale said in a statement, adding that the women did not know each other prior to the incident.

Jail records indicate Christina Harrison faces charges of murder, unlawful carrying of a pistol and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

It's unclear if Harrison, 23, has entered a plea to the charges or retained an attorney to comment on her behalf.

WACH-TV identified the victim as Alexandria Cress Borys, a nursing student and mom of one.

Her husband, Tyler Borys, confirmed his wife was shot to death in an Irmo, S.C., parking lot on Feb. 14, in front of the couple's 2-year-old child and another infant who were in the car at the time, per the station.

He remembered Alexandria, 26, as the "best wife you could ever ask for," the outlet reports, while a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds for a memorial described her as a "beautiful woman, wonderful mother, compassionate wife, trusting friend, and so, so much more."

"Alexandria was truly taken too soon," the fundraiser's description reads.

