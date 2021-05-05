The rental vehicle the women were driving had been reported stolen weeks before — but had subsequently been reported recovered

Women Sue LAPD After Group of Cops Who Falsely Believed They'd Stolen U-Haul Hold Them at Gunpoint

Two women are suing the Los Angeles Police Department after they say a group of officers held them at gunpoint during a "terrifying and unnecessary" traffic stop last year.

According to the complaint obtained by the Los Angeles Times, Shibani Balsaver, a film production coordinator, rented a U-Haul truck to move to a new apartment last year. Her friend, Sheilnee Sen, was helping her move.

Balsaver says in the suit that they were getting close to her new apartment when their vehicle was surrounded by at least 10 LAPD officers who had their guns drawn. An LAPD helicopter hovered overhead.

Officers allegedly ordered Balsaver to drop the key outside the window. The women were then instructed to get out of the vehicle with their hands over their heads. Police then allegedly forced the women to lay facedown in the street.

The women claim they were unable to clearly hear the police commands because the hovering helicopter drowned out the officers' voices.

Sen's boyfriend, who had arrived at the apartment before the women, filmed the interaction.

"It was terrifying," Sen later told CBS Los Angeles. "It was probably the most afraid I've been in my life."

In their complaint, the women alleged that they were not told why they were pulled over until they were already handcuffed. Balsaver then allegedly told an officer that she had a receipt for the truck, which she had rented earlier that day.

Weeks before the incident, U-Haul had reported the vehicle as stolen — but then reported it as being recovered shortly thereafter. The vehicle was then returned to the U-Haul fleet and rented out to Balsaver.

A U-Haul spokesperson tells CBS News that the incident did not involve any error on the company's part.

The women allege that after the police realized the error, they joked about the arrest and told the women that they should "demand free U-Haul services for a year."

Balsaver, 31, told the Los Angeles Times that an officer placed "a lot of weight down on me" while she was lying on the ground.

"I felt terrified," Balsaver said. "I thought the officers were going to shoot and kill me. There were a lot of officers with guns."

Citing ongoing litigation, the Los Angeles Police Department declined to comment on the case.