2 Women Angry Over McDonald's Closure Due to Coronavirus Crisis Open Fire, Injuring 3 Workers: Police

The incident occurred when two women were asked to leave the lobby area of McDonald's as the space was closed over coronavirus concerns, police said

A McDonald's restaurant, whose dining room was closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, was the scene of a shooting that resulted in three employees suffering injuries, according to authorities.

The incident occurred on Wednesday in Oklahoma City when two women were asked to leave the lobby area of a McDonald's as the space was closed due to the ongoing health crisis, a spokesperson for the Oklahoma City Police told PEOPLE.

At one point in the exchange, one of the women brandished a gun and shot two male employees, police said. A third female employee suffered a cut on her head during the confusion.

All three victims were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said two suspects were arrested, though their identities have not yet been released.

“The safety and security of our employees and customers is our top priority," Christopher Sparks, McDonald's Corporation Operations Officer, said in a statement. "Our thoughts and prayers are with all those involved. We are fully cooperating with law enforcement as they investigate this matter."

McDonald's shut down dining rooms and self-service kiosks across all of its United States locations in March as a precautionary measure amid the coronavirus outbreak, offering to serve customers via drive-thrus, delivery and to-go orders instead.

“Ensuring the health and safety of our people and our communities is our highest priority as the United States quickly mobilizes to slow the spread of COVID-19," the company said in a statement at the time. "Our decisions are guided by expert local and national health authority guidance."

A stay-at-home order for Oklahoma City residents was put in place on March 28. After an extension, Oklahoma city Mayor David Holt allowed the mandate to expire on April 30 after Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt announced plans to lift statewide measures instituted to slow the spread of coronavirus.

As of May 6, there have been at least 1,211,600 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States, with 71,133 people deaths from coronavirus-related illness.

