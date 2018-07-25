Gangs of Thieves Targeting Lululemon, Women Stole $17,000 of Yoga Pants From Just One Store Alone

Lululemon yoga pants are the go-to workout wear for women across the country and now, it appears, have also become the new must-haves for thieves.

The pricey lycra leggings have been the target of robberies across California, which police believe may be the work of one brazen gang.

At one Fresno store alone on Sunday, three women stole 148 pairs of yoga pants in just a few minutes as shocked customers and staffers looked on.

The women have not been identified, but the Fresno Police Department released surveillance footage in which the group can be seen entering the store. They stole about $17,000 worth of yoga pants.

“On 7-22-18 at 3 p.m. the suspects entered a business in [the] area of W. Shaw Ave. and N. Palm Ave. and stole over $17,000 worth of clothing,” police said in a statement in the video. “If you recognize the suspects or have information regarding this theft contact Detecting Irving at 621-6545 or Crime Stoppers at 498-STOP.”

In the video footage, three women can be seen walking into the store carrying duffel bags.

Police said they headed toward the back of the store where the most expensive pair of pants were available and began to fill the bags with as many leggings as possible, according to KFSN.

Christine Brown, a yoga instructor, told the outlet she was frozen as the incident took place.

“For me, I was just shocked, and I froze,” Brown said. “I didn’t know what to do. I didn’t know if there was anything I could do.”

Others noticed as well, with Brown saying everyone was “in a daze.”

“The manager was just trying to keep everything calm, saying ‘It’s okay, it’s okay,’” she said.

The outlet reported the yoga pants were among the most expensive in the store, worth about $100 each.

The women are believed to be a part of a larger group that has allegedly stolen over $145,000 in products from Lululemon stores in California, according to The Fresno Bee.

Lt. Joe Gomez told the Bee that Sunday’s robbery fits the pattern of similar thefts at stores around the San Francisco Bay Area.

According to ABC7, 13 stores in the Bay Area have been robbed in just 12 days.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-7867.