Woman's Remains Identified 2 Years After a Homeless Person Walked Around with Her Skull on a Stick

The remains of a woman were identified two years after a homeless woman was discovered carrying around a human skull on a stick in Northern California.

The skull was identified as Mai Ker That, 26, after Sacramento investigators found the rest of the remains in an abandoned homeless encampment in October 2016, according to Fox 40.

“We’re trying to find out what she was doing and who she was with the last week of her life, and that’s our missing place in her timeline,” Sacramento Police Department Detective Scot Krutz told the outlet.

“And that could lead us to what happened ultimately in the end,” he added.

A spokesperson for the Sacramento Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Thao’s hair was dyed a bright red. That, along with DNA samples from her family helped identify her, the outlet reported.

A suspect in the case has not been named. The homeless woman remains a person of interest, police told the outlet.

Thao experienced a miscarriage which marked a change in her life, her sister, Mai Dai Thao, told Fox 40.

“It was after she had a miscarriage and then everything just went and fell apart,” Mai said. “She was never the same anymore. She distanced herself from us.”

Prior to her sister miscarriage, the two were very close, often going “each other’s makeup,” Mai Dai told KTLA.

“We would just hang out and drink a little and just tell jokes all night. And laugh at each other all night and reminisce about our silly past,” she said.