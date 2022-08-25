Woman's Facebook Post Points to Possible Motive in Murder-Suicide Involving 3 Male Relatives 

On Tuesday, a 31-year-old woman killed three of her male relatives before turning the gun on herself in Lynn, Mass. Now, a chilling Facebook post may shed light on the motive behind the killings.

While law enforcement hasn't officially named who the female suspect is, The Boston Globe and additional outlets have identified her as Khosay Sharifi.

In a Facebook post, which was reviewed by PEOPLE, Sharifi wrote on Tuesday: "Several months ago, I found out that my sister has been abused by her husband for 14 years (since they met)."

Sharifi then detailed the alleged abuse saying that her brother-in-law choked, slapped and swore at her sister and recently punched her in the face.

"My parents & his parents knew all these years but have not really done much but say "work it out" "what will people say if you separate" or even victim blaming," Sharifi continued in the post. "I'm trying to say all this as nice as I can so my post doesn't get deleted. There's no excuse for what he did. He kept doing it because no one did anything about it. How long did he think he would get away with it?"

Sharifi's lengthy post went on to explain that "abuse can affect someone not just physically but also mentally."

She also included a message to her sister: "I hope you start healing & actually teach your daughters that abuse is not ok as they have also witnessed him slap you. I asked how they felt about that & they said they were scared & didn't know what to do. Let's not pass this on to your kids as it has been passed on to you."

Sharifi ended her Facebook post by writing about her father's alleged abuse against her mother.

"My father has also been abusive before & verbally but mostly financially abusive to my mom from what I've personally witnessed. Maybe that's why my mom did not protect her own daughter, because she's a victim too. But that's no excuse, how can you let your own daughter get abused. Also, don't force me to be with the wrong person just for the sake of marriage. This whole mindset of "just work it out" needs to change because it is not healthy. I will not deal with this nonsense."

The Facebook post was shared on Tuesday afternoon shortly before the killings began. One comment on the post reads: "You will be missed I'm sorry it had to end like this. I hope your sister and mother find peace."

During a press conference earlier this week, Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett said the 31-year-old woman shot her 66-year-old father, her 34-year-old brother-in-law, then her brother-in-law's father, a 56-year-old man.

The Lynn Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

A GoFundMe has been created for the family and is titled "Funeral Fund for the Sharifi Family of Lynn, MA."

The description reads, in part, "As many of you may have heard, our family was struck with tragedy during the afternoon of Tuesday, August 23rd, 2022. We have lost four loved ones in devastating and unforeseen circumstances."

"Time and time again, mental health is demonstrated to be such a prominent issue in society. Abuse of all types takes a significant toll on individuals affected, and leads to damage and loss in many ways. Our family was a victim of this scenario, and now two young children are fatherless. We are absolutely traumatized, heartbroken, and lost."

Authorities have not commented on the motive or officially released the names of the suspect and victims.

If you or someone you know needs mental health help, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.