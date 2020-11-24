Virginia Woman Kills 3 Young Children and Herself in Apparent Murder-Suicide

Authorities in Virginia say an unidentified woman killed her three children and then herself in an apparent murder-suicide.

On the morning of Nov. 20, Smyth County deputies responded to a Marion home regarding a reported homicide, according to a sheriff's office news release.

Upon their arrival, deputies found the bodies of a 27-year-old woman and two children, ages 3 and 10. One child, a 6-year-old, was in critical condition and transported to Johnson City Medical Center, where they later succumbed to their injuries.

A fourth child, aged 8, escaped the scene and survived.

The preliminary investigation shows the woman committed killed her children before dying by suicide herself.