Woman on Work Zoom Call Witnesses Colleague Being Attacked in Alleged Double Murder, Possible Kidnapping

A woman witnessed her colleague's murder while she was on a work Zoom call with her.

In addition to the woman's colleague, she witnessed a male resident at the home get attacked in a "possible kidnapping in progress," Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said in a press release.

The incident occurred in Altadena, Calif., on Monday.

According to the press release, "detectives learned that the female victim was conducting a Zoom call with a colleague, when the attack on the male occurred. The Zoom caller witnessed the attack on both the male and female and called 911 to report the crime."

The male victim, who was "stabbed several times," was found dead in the driveway of 3100 block of N. Marengo Avenue and inside the home, the woman who had been on the Zoom call was found dead, police said.

The identities of the victims have not been revealed, a representative for the LASD's tells PEOPLE.

While deputies were investigating the crime scene, a male, identified as Robert Cotton, 32, returned to the location driving one of the victim's vehicles and identified himself as a resident of the home.

He was detained and booked on two counts of murder.