Woman Whose House Burned Down Is Missing — and Boyfriend Allegedly Had Her Jewelry When Arrested

A New Jersey woman is still missing more than a week after fire consumed her palatial home, but her live-in boyfriend was arrested late last week — police apprehending him as he was allegedly driving the woman’s luxury SUV around town, with her shotguns and jewelry inside.

The Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office has filed weapons and theft charges against 49-year-old Ronald Teschner, who shared a home in Ocean Township with Jacqueline Terrulli.

Relatives have been unable to reach Terrulli, 65, by phone since the September 12 fire that gutted her residence.

According to NJ.com, an affidavit of probable cause indicates Teschner was stopped driving Terrulli’s 2019 Jeep Cherokee in Paterson on September 13.

Teschner is being held without bail.

Firefighters were first alerted to the devastating fire at around 7:30 a.m. on September 12. The couple spent the night before, according to NJ.com, in Atlantic City.

The affidavit reportedly alludes to a comment from a relative that Terrulli was growing weary of her relationship with Teschner.

During the traffic stop in Paterson, officers allegedly found two shotguns and some jewelry, including gold and silver earrings. All of the items belonged to Terrulli.

NJ.com reports that Teschner was sentenced back in 2007 to 11 years in jail for breaking into his ex-wife’s home and attempting to harm her — violating a protective order.

He has also pleaded guilty in the past to aggravated sexual assault, drug possession, burglary, witness tampering and eluding, according to the site.

PEOPLE was unable to ascertain attorney information for Teschner, who has yet to plead to the charges against him.

The search for Terrulli, or any trace of her, is ongoing.