Azsia Johnson, 20, was fatally shot while pushing her 3-month-old in a stroller on the Upper East Side of Manhattan on Wednesday night, police confirmed to PEOPLE

Aspiring Pediatric Nurse Identified as Mom Shot in the Head While Pushing Her Baby in a Stroller

The New York City woman who was shot in the head while pushing her 3-month-old baby in a stroller has been identified as Azsia Johnson.

On Wednesday night, the 20-year-old was pushing the stroller on the Upper East Side of Manhattan when someone approached her and shot her, the New York Police Department confirmed to PEOPLE.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

She was rushed to Metropolitan Hospital where she was pronounced dead. Her baby was not harmed.

Johnson's mother, Lisa Desort, told NBC New York that her daughter "graduated high school with merits, with the inspiration of becoming a pediatric nurse" and hoped to provide a great life for her baby and her toddler son.

"She had a child early and she was the most wonderful mother that you can imagine. She was hard working. She worked every day. She's got more credit than a 30-, 40-year-old person has. She aspired to have houses and give her children the best of everything," Desort said.

She shared that Desort refused to have her little ones wear hand-me-downs and believed, "They were new babies. They deserved new clothes."

"My daughter was amazing," Desort said.

Desort said her daughter was a victim of domestic violence and had been assaulted while six months pregnant. NYPD officials also confirmed reports of domestic violence involving Johnson with the outlet, with two officials stating that a report was filed this past January.

"The city failed my daughter because on January 1, my daughter called me and said she was being abused while she was six months pregnant," Desort told the publication. "She was scared to call the police so she gave me the address. I called police."

After police responded, Desort told NBC New York that Johnson came to live with her.

"I tried to protect my daughter in every way. She had to leave my house, she couldn't live there because he knew where I lived," Desort continued. "I kept telling her, 'He's no good.' "

RELATED VIDEO: Woman Shot in the Head While Pushing Baby in Stroller on Busy Manhattan Street: Police

In one of her final text messages, Johnson told a family member she was meeting with her 3-month-old's father "to work things out," police sources told ABC7 in New York.

"I knew it was going to come to this, and I told my daughter this," Desort told the outlet. "For some reason, she felt like she needed to be tracked, so she text her sister and said, 'This is my location, just in case.' "

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

The text messages confirmed the investigators' belief that the incident was not random.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams said on Thursday, per ABC7, "We strongly believe it was not a random shooting. We will catch the person responsible."

One of Johnson's neighbors and friends, Ebony Paulin, told the publication, "She never wanted a confrontation, wanted to raise her kids and just grow. She was quiet, never had a problem with nobody," later adding that Johnson "was a good person, and she ain't deserve that. Some people are out there, not Azsia."

The NYPD has not named the baby's father as a suspect, however, it's considering domestic violence as a motive, according to The Independent.