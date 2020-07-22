Marcella Zoia received a fine and was ordered to serve community service after the incident last year

Woman Who Threw Chair from Balcony onto Toronto Highway Receives No Jail Time

Last year, Marcella Zoia went viral after video footage of her throwing a chair onto a Toronto highway from a high-rise building started circulating.

Zoia, who was 19 at the time, but is now 20, turned herself in and was charged with mischief endangering life, mischief damaging property under $5,000 and common nuisance in February 2019, PEOPLE reported at the time.

Zoia received her sentence in Canada this week — which did not include any jail time.

Instead, Zoia — who pled guilty in November — was fined $2,000 and ordered to 150 hours of community service, as well as given a two-year probation, CNN reported.

The Ontario Court of Justice and Zoia's lawyer did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Judge Mara Greene said during the sentencing that Zoia's chair-throwing was "a very dangerous act," which she did "for her own pleasure and vanity in the moment."

"It was a selfish act that could have led to disastrous results. It is only by sheer luck that someone was not hurt or killed," Greene continued, according to CNN.

"In light of Zoia's very young age, the collateral consequences outlined and her great process through rehabilitation, I find that a sentence should fall in the lower range," the judge reportedly said. "While incarceration is extremely more punitive than a fine, it is my view that in this particular case, a meaningful fine, coupled with community service, is sufficiently punitive."

The footage of the incident showed a young blonde woman picking up a folding chair and hurling it from the high-rise balcony. The chair can be seen falling toward a busy highway, but ended up landing in front of the building's entrance, and no one was injured.

Zoia and some friends had reportedly been renting a unit in the building on Airbnb at the time of the incident, PEOPLE previously reported.

On Instagram Wednesday evening, Zoia said that she is ready to turn her experience into "something positive."