Makuya Kambamba, 28, was charged in the death of her newborn after she gave birth in a workplace restroom

Baby Drowned in Toilet After Worker Gave Birth in Bathroom at Meatpacking Plant: Police

A Missouri woman who gave birth in the bathroom of a meat processing plant where she worked is facing a murder charge after the newborn drowned in the toilet.

Makuya Stephanie Kambamba, 28, was arrested Friday after an investigation by the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office and the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the latter announced in a news release obtained by PEOPLE.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The incident unfolded May 6 in a bathroom at the Smithfield Foods pork processing plant in Milan, according to court documents filed by the state patrol, reports Kirksville TV station KTVO.

After birthing the boy in the toilet, Kambamba allegedly told investigators that she saw the baby moving in the water, but sat down again due to ongoing labor contractions, those court documents state.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

The woman allegedly said she did not look at the baby again until about 30 minutes later, when a workplace nurse entered the bathroom, according to the documents.

The child was found deceased. An autopsy conducted the next day by the Boone County Medical Examiner's Office found evidence consistent with drowning.

An attorney who might speak on behalf of Kambamba was not identified in online court records of the Daviess/DeKalb Regional Jail, where she is now being held without bond.

She is facing charges of abuse or neglect of a child resulting in death; first- and second-degree involuntary manslaughter; and first- and second-degree murder.