Woman Who Believed Man Was Trying to Run Over Cat Charged with Murder After Allegedly Ramming Him With Car

A woman in California has been charged with killing a man she believed tried to run over a cat.

According to a statement from the Orange County District Attorney's office, Hannah Star Esser, 20, confronted Luis Anthony Victor, 43, on Sunday after she saw him driving his car in Graham Street, Cypress.

Esser is then accused of getting out of her vehicle and recording a confrontation that "included profanity and accusations," according to the District Attorney.

In response, "Victor got out of his vehicle to confront Esser in the street," added the statement, at which point "she got back into her car and continued to argue."

Rather than drive away, however, Esser then allegedly turned around and drove toward Victor before "making a U-turn and accelerating into him," the District Attorney continued Thursday.

"Esser is accused of intentionally driving into Victor, striking him with the right front of her car," the statement continued.

Victor was pronounced dead on the scene after landing on the hood and windshield and flipping multiple times before hitting the street, the statement added.

"This action showed a complete disregard for human life," Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer said per the statement. "The Orange County District Attorney's Office will ensure that this random act of violence targeting a stranger will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

Esser faces 25 years to life if convicted of the felony count of murder, according to the District Attorney's office.

Her arraignment is scheduled for Oct. 13 and she is currently being held on $1 million bail.

"Esser is accused of intentionally driving into Victor, striking him with the right front of her car," the statement added.