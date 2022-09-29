Woman Who Believed Man Was Trying to Run Over Cat Charged with Murder After Allegedly Ramming Him With Car

The fatal incident occurred after the Hannah Star Esser reportedly confronted Luis Anthony Victor in Cypress, California and accused him of attempting to injure the cat

By
Published on September 29, 2022 11:53 AM
This image released by the Orange County District Attorney's Office shows Hannah Star Esser, who authorities have charged with killing a man by ramming her car into him after accusing him of trying to run over a cat in the street. Esser, 20, was charged with one count of murder in the death of 43-year-old Victor Anthony Luis and is detained on $1 million bail, the Orange County District Attorney's office said in a statement Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022.
Hannah Star Esser. Photo: Orange County District Attorney's Office via AP

A woman in California has been charged with killing a man she believed tried to run over a cat.

According to a statement from the Orange County District Attorney's office, Hannah Star Esser, 20, confronted Luis Anthony Victor, 43, on Sunday after she saw him driving his car in Graham Street, Cypress.

Esser is then accused of getting out of her vehicle and recording a confrontation that "included profanity and accusations," according to the District Attorney.

In response, "Victor got out of his vehicle to confront Esser in the street," added the statement, at which point "she got back into her car and continued to argue."

Rather than drive away, however, Esser then allegedly turned around and drove toward Victor before "making a U-turn and accelerating into him," the District Attorney continued Thursday.

"Esser is accused of intentionally driving into Victor, striking him with the right front of her car," the statement continued.

Victor was pronounced dead on the scene after landing on the hood and windshield and flipping multiple times before hitting the street, the statement added.

"This action showed a complete disregard for human life," Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer said per the statement. "The Orange County District Attorney's Office will ensure that this random act of violence targeting a stranger will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

Esser faces 25 years to life if convicted of the felony count of murder, according to the District Attorney's office.

Her arraignment is scheduled for Oct. 13 and she is currently being held on $1 million bail.

"Esser is accused of intentionally driving into Victor, striking him with the right front of her car," the statement added.

Related Articles
CHP - Alerts @CHPAlerts AMBER ALERT - San Bernardino, Riverside, Kern and Los Angeles Counties Last Seen: Sierra Ave., and Valley Blvd., Fontana @FontanaPD IF SEEN, CALL 9-1-1
Murder Fugitive and His Daughter, 15, Killed on California Highway During Shootout with Police
Marcellis Stinnette, former Waukegan Police officer Dante Salinas
Former Ill. Police Officer Charged with Murder in 2020 Shooting of Black Teen Marcellis Stinnette
Adrian Oswaldo Sura Reyes, 24, of Nescopeck, Pa., is led from the state police barracks at Shickshinny, Pa., early Sunday morning, Aug. 14, 2022. Authorities said his vehicle struck a crowd gathered at a bar to raise money for victims of a house fire that killed 10 earlier in the month. (Bob Kalinowski/The Citizens' Voice via AP)
1 Dead, 17 Others Injured After Car Drives Through Crowd During Penn. Community Fundraiser
US Rapper Rakim Mayers, better known as A$AP Rocky appears in a Los Angeles Superior courtroom in Los Angeles, California, USA, 17 August 2022. A$AP Rocky pleaded not guilty to assault charges stemming from a November run-in with a former friend in Hollywood. The rapper remains free on 550,000 US dollars bond and is due back in court on 02 November.
A$AP Rocky Pleads Not Guilty to Assault with Firearm Charges
Emily Yu, Irvine Police Arrest Irvine Woman for Poisoning Her Husband
California Dermatologist Arrested After Husband Allegedly Catches Her Poisoning Him with Drano
Daniel Vasquez
Suspect Allegedly Killed Mo. Police Officer During Traffic Stop Because He Didn't Want to Go to Jail
Karen Read and John O'Keefe
Professor Indicted After Allegedly Hitting Police Officer Boyfriend with Car, Leaving Him to Die in Snow
California Highway Patrol
Mom Arrested After Daughter, 7, Falls Out of Car Window and Is Fatally Run Over on Calif. Freeway
Cain Velasquez
UFC Champ Cain Velasquez Charged for Allegedly Shooting at a Man Accused of Molesting His Relative
A memorial across the street from Tops Friendly Market at Jefferson Avenue and Riley Street on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 in Buffalo, NY. The Supermarket was the site of a fatal shooting of 10 people at a grocery store in a historically Black neighborhood of Buffalo by a young white gunman is being investigated as a hate crime and an act of racially motivated violent extremism, according to federal officials.
Buffalo Supermarket Shooter Indicted on Murder, Terrorism, Hate Crime and Other Charges
Kimberly Ortiz Zayas and Tiara Rodriguez-Diaz best friends killed in Pennsylvania.
Penn. Dad Faces Triple-Murder Charge In Connection with Killings of Girlfriend and Her Pregnant Friend
johana suarez
After Argument in Car, Woman Accused of Running Over Boyfriend at 73 MPH and Killing Him: 'Intentional Act'
Road Rage Caught on Camera: NJ Man Runs Over Woman After Fender Bende
New Jersey Man Arrested After Allegedly Running Over Woman Numerous Times in a Road Rage Incident
Julissa Thaler, Eli Hart
Mom Accused of Killing 6-Year-Old Allegedly Went to Gun Range to Learn How to Shoot Before Murder
El Dorado high school
High Schooler Allegedly Punched, Strangled Teacher Unconscious Because He Was Angry About His Grade
Garrett young
Calif. Man Accused of Repeatedly Striking Woman with SUV in Starbucks Parking Lot, Causing Fatal Injuries