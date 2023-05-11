Deadly First Date? A Single Mom Invited a Man She'd Just Met to a Baseball Game. Then She Vanished

Leticia Martinez-Cosman snapped a selfie of herself and Brett Gitchel at a Seattle Mariners baseball game, documenting their first date together. But she never made it home that night

By
Published on May 11, 2023 11:02 AM
Leticia Martinez-Cosman
Leticia Martinez-Cosman. Photo: Ricardo Martinez

When Leticia "Leti" Martinez-Cosman invited Brett Gitchel on a date to attend the Seattle Mariners baseball game at T-Mobile Park on March 31, she had no idea it would be the last time she'd see her favorite team play.

As a single mother and the primary caregiver to an adult son with special needs, Leticia, 58, rarely had a night out. But as a die-hard Mariners fan, she allowed herself time to decompress at the ballpark during baseball season.

After meeting Gitchel, 46, at a warehouse store food court a few weeks prior to their get-together, the pair bonded over their mutual love of the Mariners, and Leticia offered to take him to the next game.

"She noticed he was wearing a Mariners hat, and one thing led to another," Leticia's brother Ricardo Martinez, 53, who spoke with her shortly before the game, tells PEOPLE. "She hadn't been out in a while, so she says, 'Okay, let's just see how this goes.'"

Leticia snapped a selfie of herself and Gitchel at the game, documenting their time spent together, but she never made it home that night. Ricardo reported her missing April 2.

Leticia Martinez-Cosman and Brett Michael Gitchel at the Mariners game before she vanished on March 31, 2023
Leticia Martinez-Cosman, Brett Gitchel. Seattle Police Department

An investigation revealed Gitchel allegedly kidnapped Leticia's son, Patrick Cosman, from the family's West Seattle home hours before her reported disappearance, according to the King County Prosecuting Attorney's office. Gitchel drove Patrick to a remote area in Renton, Wash., where he allegedly attempted to strangle and murder him before Patrick, 24, managed to escape and call for help.

Leticia's burned-out car was discovered shortly after, but she was nowhere to be found. Authorities determined her car had been intentionally set on fire.

Nearly two weeks later, her remains were located in a ditch in Renton. She had been strangled to death, say authorities.

Brett Michael Gitchel charged with the murder of Leticia Martinez-Cosman
Brett Gitchel. Department of Corrections

Gitchel was arrested April 5 and charged with murdering Leticia. He pleaded not guilty to attempted murder and kidnapping in Patrick's case, and pleaded not guilty to murdering Leticia.

"My sister was a very giving, trusting person. She always looked out for the best in anyone," says Ricardo. "I think this low-life thief targeted her. I guess he saw, 'Oh, she's got baseball tickets. I wonder if she's got money.' And when Leti somehow got in his way, he just killed her and tried to kill her son to cover his tracks."

Leticia grew up in Encinitas, Calif., surrounded by her tight-knit family, but it wasn't until she was pregnant with Patrick in the late 1990s that she and her then-husband Craig Cosman relocated to Seattle to raise their family.

In Seattle, she met her best friend, Annie. "She's just very fun-loving, sweet and kind," remembers Annie, 55. "The most generous person you could ever meet."

Since his mother's death, Patrick has moved to Texas to live with his father. But, Ricardo remains in Seattle where he continues his fight for justice on behalf of his late sister.

"I'd like for him [Patrick] to be happy and everyone never forget who she [Leticia] was," says Patrick. "That would be my justice."

