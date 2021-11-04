Rachel Reuter vanished in June, and now police say they've caught the man who allegedly killed her

Woman, 30, Vanished Nearly 6 Months Ago, and Suspect Who Met Her on Dating Site Allegedly Confessed

An Iowa man faces murder charges in the death of a missing woman he met on a dating site whose body has not yet been found, say police.

On Wednesday, James Shiloh Klever, 46, of Mt. Ayr, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the disappearance and presumed death of Rachel Reuter, 30, of Cassville, Wis., the sheriff's office of Polk County, Iowa, said in a statement.

Reuter was originally reported missing by her father to the Urbandale Police Department in Iowa on June 16.

Evidence in the case "eventually lead investigators to a residence in Bondurant, Iowa," the police statement says.

"Investigators believe that during the early morning hours of June 13, 2021, Mr. Klever killed Ms. Reuter at the Bondurant residence, although her remains have not been located," the statement says.

Reuter was last seen with Klever on June 12 leaving a Super 8 Motel in Urbandale, according to a search warrant, the Iowa City Press-Citizen, the Des Moines Register and KCCI report.

The two were seen leaving in a white Hyundai Veloster belonging to Klever, the warrant said, according to the Press-Citizen.

Klever allegedly told police that he and Reuter met on a dating website.

On June 12, he allegedly told police he dropped Reuter off at an apartment building but "could not provide an address or exact location," according to the search warrant.

Klever's son allegedly told his mother that his father killed Reuter, according to the search warrant.

Klever said he tried to stab Reuter to death, but the knife was too dull so he killed her with a baseball bat, the search warrant says, the Press-Citizen reports.

Klever allegedly told his son that Reuter's body was disposed of in northern Missouri.