Woman Used Pandemic-Relief Loan to Pay a Hit Man for Murder of Miami TSA Agent: Police
Authorities are alleging the May 3, 2021, murder of a 24-year-old Florida mother was a hired hit job, financed with a federal Paycheck Protection Program loan, according to reports.
Earlier this week, PEOPLE confirmed the arrests of Javon Carter, 29, Romiel Robinson, 35, and Jasmine Martinez, 33, for the murder of Transportation Security Administration officer Le'Shonte Jones.
Jones, who was working at Miami International Airport, was fatally shot outside her apartment in Homestead — right in front of her 3-year-old daughter, who was also injured.
The shooting happened in broad daylight. The gunman, Miami-Dade authorities confirm, was wearing a black hoodie at the time of the shooting.
A newly unsealed arrest warrant, obtained by WTVJ and the Miami Herald, alleges Martinez arranged Jones' murder, after the young mother agreed to testify against Martinez and two others, the outlets say.
The reports indicate that the warrant accuses Martinez of paying Carter to carry out the hit using federal funds obtained from a $15,000 COVID-related PPP loan.
"Bank statements were obtained which show a series of withdrawals of over $10,000 in cash and/or payments which occurs over the following days leading up to the homicide," WTVJ quotes from the warrant.
The warrant reportedly alleges a video was recovered from Carter's phone from the day of the shooting, showing him counting a large amount of cash, and bragging, "Just another day at the office."
The warrant alleges Robinson — Martinez's new boyfriend — brokered the price for the killing with Carter, per the outlets.
Carter and Robinson remain in jail without bond.
Martinez, who was arrested in St. Lucie County, is awaiting extradition to Miami-Dade.
It is unclear if the three suspects have attorneys who could speak on their behalf.