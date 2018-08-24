Woman Tried to Kill Baby Niece by Lacing Bottle with Pills — and Now Boyfriend is Charged

The boyfriend of the Indiana woman who admitted to trying to kill her infant niece by lacing her bottle with pills has been accused of helping her commit the crime, PEOPLE confirms.

Sir Marshall S. Snyder III, 23, is facing an attempted murder charge after allegedly helping his girlfriend, Sarai Rodriguez-Miranda, 19, poison her infant niece in January 2017.

In March, Rodriguez-Miranda pleaded guilty to attempted murder after admitting that she tried to poison her brother’s newborn daughter by lacing the infant’s milk with crushed-up pills.

Snyder was charged in July but his case was sealed until Aug. 8, according to online records obtained by PEOPLE.

Before she tried to kill the baby, Rodriguez-Miranda had been upset that her brother, his fiancée and their baby were living with her in her mother’s home, a court official previously told PEOPLE.

She sent a series of texts to Snyder from a phone that she shared with her mother that revealed the plan.

“I’m gonna crush up some of these pills since she decided they can stay longer and kill their baby,” Rodriguez-Miranda wrote on Jan. 12, according to the court official.

Hours after the texts were sent, Rodriguez-Miranda’s mother read the messages on the phone they shared and went to check on two bottles of breast milk in her refrigerator. She detected a powdery residue at the bottom of one bottle and the milk also appeared to be discolored.

Sarai Rodriguez-Miranda

The bottle was tested, revealing trace amounts of acetaminophen (a pain reliever and fever reducer), caffeine and aspirin.

A forensic toxicologist determined nine capsules of Excedrin — a lethal dose — had been crushed before being sprinkled into the milk.

“I put the stuff in a made bottle in the fridge,” Rodriguez-Miranda said in one text. “I thought it was funny that I don’t have an ounce of guilt.”

When the baby did not die, Rodriguez-Miranda texted Snyder about how frustrated she was.

“Why didn’t that baby die dude,” she wrote. “I hope she dies. I don’t feel bad about it bc she was destined to grow up [expletive] or be abused. I’d never be suspect I know but I hope it works.”

After being on the run for eight months, Rodriguez-Miranda was arrested in September, authorities previously said. Snyder is accused of helping her flee from authorities and live with his father in Michigan, the Indianapolis Star reports.

Snyder has not yet entered a plea and court records do not list an attorney for him. Snyder remains behind bars in Allen County Jail without bond, a jail official tells PEOPLE.