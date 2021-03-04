It is unclear what kind of testimony Roxann Martinez would have provided

Woman Set to Testify at Colo. Murder Trial Is Killed, But Police Don't Think Shooting Is Connected

A prosecution witness who was set to testify in an upcoming murder trial in Colorado has been killed — but authorities say her death and her scheduled appearance in a Pueblo court are connected.

Roxann Martinez, 31, was fatally shot in Denver last Thursday evening.

Investigators found her body in an intersection late that night.

Martinez had agreed to testify as a state witness in the impending trial of Donthe Lucas.

Lucas, 28, is accused of killing his girlfriend, Kelsie Schelling, in 2013.

Schelling was killed soon after discovering she was eight weeks pregnant.

Her body has never been found.

Schelling, 21, was last seen on Feb. 4, 2013. She had told relatives she was planning to drive to Pueblo, Colorado, to tell Lucas she was eight weeks pregnant with their child.

Police say she made it to Pueblo; her car was found in Pueblo about ten days after Schelling went missing.

At the time of Schelling's disappearance, Lucas was a college basketball player for Northeastern Junior College.

Authorities have not said what kind of testimony Martinez was supposed to provide during the trial.

In a statement to FOX 31, Denver Police confirm detectives are aware of Martinez's connection to the trial, "but at this time do not think her death is connected to that case."

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in Martinez's killing.