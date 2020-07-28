Rebecca Hallock allegedly told investigators that another baby of hers suffocated in 2017 under similar circumstances

Woman Allegedly Rolls Over on 3-Week-Old Baby, Suffocating Him, While Under the Influence of Meth

A Pennsylvania woman has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of her 3-week-old son, who died while sleeping on the couch with her while she was under the influence of drugs.

Rebecca Hallock, 37, is also charged with reckless endangerment of another person and endangering welfare of children in the death of her infant son, which happened on November 25, 2019.

“The baby woke up around 3 a.m. and she picked him up and fell asleep with him, and about 7 she woke up and noticed he was not breathing,” Captain Dennis Lukasewicz tells PEOPLE. “She tried to do CPR and called 911.”

An autopsy revealed that the boy’s death was “compatible with mechanical asphyxia due to co-sleeping with parent,” PaHomePage reports.

The newborn’s death was ruled accidental.

At the time of the boy’s death, Hallock allegedly had methamphetamine and THC in her system.

"There were drugs involved in her system," Lukasewicz says.

Hallock allegedly told investigators that another child of hers, a one-month-old, had suffocated in 2017 under similar circumstances.

“She was sleeping with a one-month-old and the child also died from suffocation," Lukasewicz says. "Basically, the same type of incident."

Hallock is now being held on $75,000 bail.

It is unclear if she has entered a plea.