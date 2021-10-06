"The children were extremely shaken, but not harmed," the Currituck County Sheriff's Office said

Woman Steals Car with 5 Children Still Inside When Driver Stops to Help After a Crash: Police

A Virginia woman allegedly stole the car of a person who pulled over to help her after she crashed.

Markell Hancox of Chesapeake, Virginia, stole a man's Suburban with his five children still inside the car after he had stopped when he witnessed a "multi-vehicle collision," the Currituck County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook press release.

The collision took place on Oct. 3 around 12:40 p.m. in Grandy, North Carolina, according to the Sheriff's office.

"A citizen stopped to assist, as he witnessed the event. He approached the scene and exited his vehicle to check on the people involved," the sheriff's office said.

After he had exited the car, Hancox "jumped into the driver seat of his Suburban and stole it with his 5 children still inside," the sheriff's office said.

She drove the car north on Caratoke Highway before pulling over into the lot of the Hop Inn, "where she jumped and ran," the sheriff's office said.

Hancox was "quickly apprehended" by Currituck Sheriff's deputies.

"The children were extremely shaken, but not harmed," the sheriff's office said.

Hancox has been charged with five counts of second degree kidnapping, leaving the scene of an accident and larceny of a motor vehicle. She was booked into the Currituck County Detention Center with a $210,000 bond.