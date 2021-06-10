Amanda Lynn Brown, 33, allegedly used the money for shopping sprees, cash advances and monthly bills

Woman Who Started Fraudulent GoFundMe Campaign for Triple-Murder Victims Gets 3 Years in Prison

A Florida woman will spend three years in prison for setting up a fraudulent GoFundMe account for the families of three murder victims.

Amanda Lynn Brown was sentenced late last month to three years in prison, PEOPLE confirms. She was also ordered to pay back the money she received.

Brown, 33, said she was raising money for the families of Kevin Springfield, Brandon Rollins and Damion Tillman - three friends who were beaten and shot while on a fishing trip last year.

WFLA-TV reports that she raised $11,915.

According to documents obtained by The Lakeland Ledger, Brown did not give money to any of the victims' families. Instead, police say she used the funds to go on shopping sprees, send herself cash via Paypal and pay her utility bills.

Police first learned about the fraudulent accounts when they were contacted by the victims' family members.

"Our detectives got contacted by some family and friends of the deceased and said 'Hey wait a minute. We didn't open this GoFundMe account. We don't know anything about it and we certainly haven't gotten any money from it,'" Polk County Sheriff's Office Chief Steve Lester told WFLA.

Brown was found guilty last month and sentenced to prison. She made no statements at her sentencing.

"I hope she thinks about what she has done," Rollins' mother, Dottie Payton, tells the Lakeland Ledger, "and thinks about what she's done to her family."

PEOPLE confirms that Brown is at the Polk County Jail. She faces unrelated drug charges.