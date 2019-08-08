Woman, 35, Stabbed to Death at New York City Salon Where She Worked

Image zoom Carmen Iris Santiago Facebook

A 35-year-old woman was fatally stabbed in the salon where she worked on Wednesday, a spokesperson with the New York Police Department confirmed to PEOPLE.

The victim was identified as Carmen Iris Santiago, who worked at the Tu S’tilo Salon Spa on 37th Avenue in Queens, New York.

According to the NYPD spokesperson, police responded to a report of a person stabbed around 7:00 p.m. EST on Wednesday night. When authorities arrived at the salon, they found a woman lying on the ground with multiple stab wounds.

Santiago was then transported to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police said that a 39-year-old male suspect was also taken to a local hospital. The suspect — whose identity has not been released — remains hospitalized with charges pending. The New York Daily News reported that witnesses identified the assailant as the woman’s husband.

The investigation into the attack is ongoing, the NYPD spokesperson said.

According to NBC New York, the suspect allegedly attacked Santiago from behind. After the stabbing, witnesses told the outlet he embraced her dying body.

The New York Daily News reported that friends said Santiago and her husband had split in January after four years of marriage.

“She said that he was aggressive, and she was a little scared, but never enough to think this [would happen],” a friend of Santiago’s claied to the outlet. “She said he wanted her to live with him but she said she didn’t want to be with him. She said she didn’t want him to know where she lived.”

“Such a good person she was,” the friend added. “A really good mother. She loved her children. She would do everything for them.”

The friend told the Daily News that Santiago is survived by two young sons.