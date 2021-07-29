San Antonio police said evidence suggests the mother was shot and killed by officers during the standoff Monday night

Tx. Mother, 28, Fatally Shot by Officers Trying to Rescue Her from Hostage Situation, Police Say

A woman killed during a police standoff amid a hostage situation in San Antonio, Texas, was likely fatally shot by law enforcement, officials said.

In a press conference Wednesday, San Antonio Police Chief William McManus offered new details in the death of Neida Tijerina, 29, after a domestic violence dispute Monday night, according to local news outlets KENS and KSAT. Officers had responded to reports of a "suicidal male" who had "threatened to kill his common-law wife" at about 9 p.m. local time Monday.

The domestic violence suspect, 28-year-old Angel Sanchez, had on body armor and was armed with a shotgun, McManus said, and he had a known "history of domestic violence."

McManus said Sanchez at one point aimed his weapon at officers and "taunted" them. McManus added that law enforcement's "attempts to negotiate and deescalate were unsuccessful."

Tijerina did not want to leave the apartment because she had young children whom she did not want to leave behind, he said. According to a GoFundMe page set up in her memory, Tijerina leaves behind four kids, ages 13, 11, 5 and 3 months.

When Sanchez exited the apartment at one point in the standoff, officers who situated themselves on nearby roofs for better vantage points opened fire and struck him, McManus said. The suspect dropped his gun and officers took him into custody. They then went inside the apartment and found Tijerina dead from a gunshot wound.

While a medical examiner hasn't yet conclusively determined that Tijerina died as a "result of officers firing on the suspect, the physical evidence appears to support that conclusion," explained the police chief. He added that there will be investigations into the officer-involved shooting, and footage of the situation will not be released since it involves domestic violence.

Sanchez has been charged with three counts of aggravated assault on a public servant.

McManus said it was "an extremely tragic event for all involved" and offered condolences to the family of Tijerina.

A spokesperson for the San Antonio Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.