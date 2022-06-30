The NYPD tells PEOPLE the victim was pushing a stroller with a 3-month-old baby in it when she was fatally shot in the head

Woman Shot in the Head While Pushing Baby in Stroller on Busy Manhattan Street: Police

New York City police are looking for the person who shot and killed a woman while she was pushing a 3-month-old baby in a stroller.

On Wednesday evening, the New York Police Department announced via Twitter that there would be traffic delays due to emergency vehicles on East 95 Street and Lexington Avenue in Manhattan.

The NYPD now confirms with PEOPLE that it responded to a 911 call in the area at 8:23 p.m. local time. Once at the scene, officers found a 20-year-old woman who had been shot in the head. She was rushed to Metropolitan Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The NYPD tells PEOPLE that the victim was pushing a baby stroller with a 3-month-old child inside. The baby was not harmed. Officers aren't sure what her relationship is with the baby. No one has been arrested, and the investigation is ongoing.

Deputy Commissioner John Miller told New York's PIX11 that the victim and baby are "believed to be" related.

In a live press conference two hours after the incident, Police Commissioner Keechant L. Sewell said the victim was pushing the stroller when the gunman walked up to her and shot her once from "a very close range" before running away on foot eastbound. The suspect was a male dressed in all black with a hood and sweatpants.

She urged anyone with information to call 1-800-577-TIPS, noting that tips are "strictly confidential."

New York City Mayor Eric Adams said the incident "shows how this national problem" of gun violence "is impacting families" no matter where they reside.

Added Mayor Adams: "We're going to find this person who's guilty of this horrific crime. We're going to find him and bring him to justice. We need the justice system to make sure this innocent person receives the justice we're asking for."

Sewell also said authorities are "checking history" and will "have more details in the future."