Woman Shot in Head During Dayton Massacre Called Boyfriend and Said She Needed to Get to Her Kids

A woman, who was shot in the head during the horrific mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio early Sunday morning, expressed one heartbreaking final wish on the phone with her boyfriend — to get home to her children.

In an emotional Facebook post, Daryl “Dee” Lee shared his girlfriend Lois “Lola” Oglesby’s last words.

“She FaceTimed me and said ‘Babe, I just got shot in my head, I need to get to my kids,” Lee wrote on Sunday following the massacre.

“Like that’s strong as f— to hold off to call me!!” Lee continued. “She was letting me know she loved me and to take care of these kids and I got you babe!!!!!!!! I can’t stop crying!!!!!!!”

In a separate Facebook post, Lee revealed he is struggling to come to terms with his girlfriend’s death.

“Soon as I open my eyes, tears instantly fall! My girls momma gone man!” he wrote. “What the f—??? I don’t know what to do!!!”

Oglesby, 27, was one of nine people killed when shooter Connor Betts, 24, opened fire in the lively Oregon District of Dayton.

In addition to Lee, Oglesby’s childhood friend Derasha Merrett also spoke out about the slain young mother.

“We grew up as cousins,” Merrett told Dayton Daily News. “We grew up in the same church, on the same drill team. She works at my kids’ daycare. We all grew up in this little town. We’re all family. We’re all hurting behind this.”

Oglesby is survived by her newborn and an older daughter, Merrett told Dayton Daily News, adding that Oglesby had just returned to work from maternity leave and was hopeful for her future.

Merrett explained Oglesby was in nursing school at the time of her death.

“She was a wonderful mother, a wonderful person,” Merrett told Dayton Daily News. “I have cried so much, I can’t cry anymore.”

The Miami Valley Community Action Partnership, where Oglesby’s mother worked has announced they are collecting donations to cover funeral costs and “long-term care of the children.”

Police said the shooting began at 1:05 a.m. and lasted about 30 seconds before the gunman was shot dead by police.

One of the victims killed in the attack was the shooter’s sister, 22-year-old Megan Betts, with whom he had grown up in the Dayton suburbs. At least 27 other people were injured.

Police believe the shooter acted alone but the investigation continues, said Carper.

“Downtown Dayton is a very safe area,” Carper said. “This is unheard of and very sad. It’s a very tragic evening.”

The Dayton shooting followed a mass shooting in El Paso, Texas, inside a Walmart in which 20 people were killed and 26 were injured.

Police arrested a 21-year-old male suspect in El Paso and authorities are investigating the shooting as a hate crime after learning the suspect apparently wrote a manifesto with white nationalist themes, a source familiar with the investigation told PEOPLE.