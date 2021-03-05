The shooting occurred around 2 p.m. when three men "demanded" property from a restaurant patron, according to the Beverly Hills Police Department

Woman Shot While Eating at Celebrity-Loved Beverly Hills Restaurant in an Attempted Daylight Robbery

One woman was shot during an attempted armed robbery in broad daytime outside of an upscale Beverly Hills restaurant on Thursday, according to authorities.

The shooting occurred around 2 p.m. near the Il Pastaio restaurant when three men "demanded" property from a patron, the Beverly Hills Police Department said in a new release.

Police said one of the men shot the woman and all three suspects then fled the scene on foot.

The woman, whose identity has not been released by authorities, was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A second person was also treated on scene for injuries sustained during the incident, according to police.

While authorities did not say what the robbery suspects were attempting to steal, an eyewitness told ABC7 that the men were trying to steal another patron's watch.

"[The watch owner] was fighting with them," the witness, a friend of the restaurant patron with the watch, recalled. "And while they were fighting, he pulled the gun and the gun shot one of the girls."

The watch is believed to be a Richard Mille valued at several hundred thousand dollars, according to CBS LA.

Beverly Hills Police Capt. Max Subin told The Los Angeles Times that the suspects were targeting the patron, not the restaurant itself.

Opened in 1994, Il Pastaio has been a longtime fixture in the Beverly Hills restaurant scene, boasting many celebrity clients throughout the years.

The restaurant's owner Giacomino Drago also owns eight other dining establishments in the Los Angeles area, including Celestino and Drago.