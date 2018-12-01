Woman Was Decorating Christmas Tree with Boyfriend's Twins Moments Before His Ex Allegedly Shot Her

Lisa Vilate Williams, the woman who was allegedly shot to death by her boyfriend’s ex-wife Sunday in Utah, was decorating a Christmas tree with her partner’s children before she died.

In a heartbreaking post on Facebook, Lisa’s mother Tawny Williams opened up about her daughter’s death and spoke on her final moments.

“My beautiful Lisa, she was murdered while decorating a Christmas tree with homemade ornaments she was making with the kids (3 year old twins),” Tawny wrote in reference to Lisa’s boyfriend’s Travis Cook’s children which he shares with ex-wife Chelsea Watrous Cook, 32.

“She was so kind, sweet, generous, loving, and brought joy and excitement to every aspect of life.”

The grieving mother then went on to say that she doesn’t want her daughter to be remembered by her gruesome death, but instead the beautiful life she lived.

“Please share the beauty of her life rather than the monster that ripped her from ours. She was magic, and I want her remembered for how she lived and not for how she was killed,” Tawny added.

Lisa Vilate Williams GoFundMe

On Nov. 25, Cook allegedly stopped by her ex-husband’s apartment in Midvale to deliver cold medicine to one of their twins, Fox 13 Salt Lake City reported.

Upon her arrival, Cook was asked to leave by her ex-husband, who was in the parking lot when she entered his home— but she refused, police say.

Instead, the mother of two allegedly locked herself in the bathroom and dialed 911, according to an affidavit obtained by The Salt Lake Tribune.

After remaining in the bathroom for some time, Cook allegedly opened the door and walked towards her coat, leaving her ex to believe she was finally leaving, according to the affidavit.

Lisa Vilate Williams Courtesy Tawny Williams

However, police claim she instead pulled out a gun and fired at her ex’s 26-year-old girlfriend, striking her twice in the torso.

“[Cook] then suddenly pulled out a handgun and fired three rounds at the victim,” police wrote in jail documents also obtained by The Salt Lake Tribune. “The victim fell back and landed on the coach.”

Cook’s ex-husband told officers he quickly grabbed the gun from his ex-wife and did his best to give CPR to his girlfriend as his children watched.

During that time, Cook’s ex-husband said Cook “walked over to their children and sat on the recliner chair.”

When she attempted to get up again, the ex-husband allegedly pinned Cook against the wall until police arrived.

Lisa was then taken to a nearby hospital where she died, Det. Robert Ungritch with the Salt Lake City Police Department told Fox 13.

Chelsea Watrous Cook Uncredited/AP/Shutterstock

Lisa, originally from Colorado City, Arizona, moved to Salt Lake City in 2015 to care for her sister, according to her obituary. There, she worked as a bank teller.

Following Lisa’s death, a GoFundMe was created in hopes of helping her family cover her funeral costs.

Lisa, who was described as “joyful,” was laid to rest Friday at the Centennial Park Chapel in Centennial Park, Arizona.

“When you fill your life with love, there is no room in your heart for hate. Make the little moments special, give selflessly and spread your goodwill and light for others,” Tawny tells PEOPLE following her daughter’s funeral.

The Salt Lake City Tribune reported that Cook, who worked as a health and yoga instructor at Skyridge High School in Lehi, was arrested and booked into the Salt Lake County jail on suspicion of aggravated murder.

In addition to her current charges, Cook is facing domestic violence charges in a Herriman justice court following an incident that took place last month, according to Deseret News. Cook allegedly caused minor injuries to an adult male at her apartment. She has previously pled not guilty in that case.

It is not clear if she has legal representation at this time or whether she has entered a plea in relation to her aggravated murder charge.