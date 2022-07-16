Karen Baker was near Charlotte’s northeast University City area when she was shot and killed in a random act of violence, according to local police

Mother of 4 Shot and Killed During ATM Robbery in N.C.: She 'Was One in a Million,' Son Says

A woman was shot dead during a robbery at an ATM in Charlotte, North Carolina, earlier this week.

Around 6 a.m. local time on Wednesday morning, Karen Baker was identified by police who responded to a call about the incident, according to WBTV.

Officers from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department found Baker, 48, with a gunshot wound when they arrived at the University Plaza shopping center. She was pronounced dead by medics at the scene.

No arrests have been made in connection to the shooting. Authorities are asking those with information to contact (704) 432-TIPS and speak directly to a homicide unit detective.

A representative for the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Major Brian Foley called the shooting a "random act" at a CMPD news conference earlier this week.

"It's heinous, it is disgusting, and it pains me to have to come up and stand here in front of people and talk about that," Foley said at the time. "But we want to find justice, we want to find people that killed this poor woman."

Fox News spoke to Baker's niece, Cortney Eckhoff, who said her aunt "was an amazing woman."

"She inspired so many people and was a beautiful soul. She was the last person I know that deserved this. She would have given anyone the shirt off her back," she said. "And I'm sure she would have given the horrible person that shot her anything she had. Because her heart was pure gold! She was the most incredible person I knew."

Baker had three sons, a daughter and three grandchildren, Eckhoff told the Charlotte Observer.

Her son, Will McClure, told the publication that his mother "was one in a million," adding: "She was a victim of a senseless evil."

The shooting incident has caused business owners in the area to reconsider the safety of their customers and employees.

"It's just sad that something like that had to happen," local business owner Larry Wright said to WBTV. The man worked with police to examine security footage from the Asian Market he owns in an attempt to further the investigation.

"I do worry about their safety," he added to the publication. "I don't know if we can take extra measures to see if we can have security on the premises on a regular basis, but it will definitely be addressed."