Woman Fatally Shoots 2 Mississippi Police Officers Before Turning Gun on Herself

Two Mississippi police officers were fatally shot at a Motel 6 early Wednesday after responding to a welfare check.

Bay St. Louis Police Department officers Branden Estorffe, 23, and Steven Robin, 34, responded to a local Motel 6 around 4:30 a.m. when they encountered 43-year-old Amy Anderson who was sitting in a parked car with a minor, according to a statement from the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations.

"After nearly a 30-minute interaction with Anderson, during which time Mississippi Department of Child Protection Services was called, Anderson discharged a weapon from inside the vehicle striking both officers," according to a press release.

Robin died at the scene. Estorffe was taken to a local hospital where he died, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations said.

Anderson died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the chest.

"This is a very sad situation, and our deepest thoughts and condolences go out to the families of our lost officers," Bay St. Louis Mayor Mike Favre said. "We ask that you pray for the City of Bay St. Louis, the Bay St. Louis Police Department and their families and that you keep them in your thoughts in the coming days and weeks during this difficult time."