Killer Sentenced to Death for Stabbing Pregnant Woman 100 Times, Trying to Steal Her Baby

In October, Taylor Rene Parker, 29, was found guilty of capital murder for the stabbing death of Reagan Simmons-Hancock

By Christine Pelisek
Published on November 10, 2022 02:49 PM

A Texas woman was sentenced to death Wednesday for killing an expectant mother in an attempt to steal her unborn baby.

In October, Taylor Rene Parker, 29, was found guilty of capital murder for the stabbing death of Reagan Simmons-Hancock, 21, in Oct. 2020 and taking the victim's baby from her womb.

A jury took less than two hours of deliberating before sentencing Parker to death, TXK Today reported.

"The circumstances in which Reagan died are horrible and there is no doubt it was torture," First Bowie County Assistant District Attorney Kelley Crisp said during closing statements, the Texarkana Gazette reported. "But a mother died fighting for her child, That's how she left the world. A woman who died fighting."

"She slashed her hundreds of times," said Crisp, who showed a photo of the crime scene to jurors. "She beat her with a hammer. You are going to say she's not violent? She ripped her uterus out by the back. Look at what she did."

Parker's attorney Jeff Harrelson, who described Parker as a "woman, daughter, sister and mother," said she had no help from family or friends "when everyone saw the wheels were off," the Gazette reported.

Taylor Rene Parker and Regan Michelle Simmons-Hancock
Taylor Rene Parker, Regan Michelle Simmons-Hancock. AP/Shutterstock; Facebook

Simmons-Hancock was approximately seven-and-a-half months pregnant when her daughter who she planned to name Braxlynn Sage Hancock was taken from her womb.

Parker was speeding and pulled over by a Texas State Trooper in De Kalb shortly after the attack.

She allegedly told the officer she had given birth by the side of the road and that the baby was not breathing.

Parker and the baby were both rushed by ambulance to McCurtain Memorial Hospital in Idabel, Okla., but the hospital staff was suspicious of Parker when she refused to be checked out by doctors.

The baby was declared dead at the hospital.

Parker was later arrested after Simmons-Hancock was found dead in her New Boston home.

Prosecutors said Parker lied about being pregnant for nearly 10 months to keep her boyfriend around. She faked ultrasounds, had a gender-reveal party and even posted about her fake pregnancy on social media.

After the attack, Parker left Simmons-Hancock's 3-year-old daughter alone with her dying mom.

In a victim's impact statement, Simmons-Hancock's younger sister Emily Simmons told Parker she stole her only biological sister from her.

"You need to understand what you took from me and my family," she said, according to the Gazette. "No more celebrating her birthday. I was barely 19 when I got the call, my sister was gone…If I visit my sister, I have to go to a graveyard and see a headstone. I will never get a text or phone call from her again."

In a statement to the court, Simmons-Hancock's mother Jessica Brooks called Parker an "evil piece of flesh demon."

"My baby was alive, still fighting for her babies when you tore her open and ripped her baby from her stomach," she said.

Parker's attorney did not return a call for comment.

Canadian Knifeman Killed 11 Including His Brother, Authorities Say
