Woman Allegedly Seen on Footage Being Attacked Outside Austin Bar Is Found Dead in Ditch

A mom who vanished after her family claims she was assaulted outside of a downtown Austin bar has been found dead in a ditch, 70 miles from where she was last seen alive.

Citing the Bell County Sheriff's Department, KVUE-TV, KWTX-TV and KTBC-TV report the body of Tiera Strand was recovered on the side of a road Friday, near Temple, Texas.

Strand, 25, reportedly went to a bar with friends the night of April 16 and was never heard from again, say loved ones, according to KVUE.

Family members told the outlet that Strand was attacked by a group of women inside the Mooseknuckle Pub before the fight spilled out onto Sixth Street in Austin. They claim bystander cell phone footage captured the end of the scuffle. Afterward, they say Strand took off without any of her belongings, leaving her cell phone, purse, and keys with friends.

"It just doesn't even sound like her," Strand's sister Mariah Herron said. "So, you're already questioning what's going on."

Herron said Strand, who had plans to join the military, leaves behind a 6-year-old daughter.

"One of the last conversations we had with each other, which was the day before she went missing, she told me that she's really working hard and she was really excited about her future," Herron said.

A cause of death is currently under investigation and no arrests have been made, per KWTX.

According to a GoFundMe organized to help defray funeral costs and hire a private investigator, loved ones are searching for answers about what happened "from the moment she was brutally assaulted in a crowd of people up until her body was discovered."

Strand's cousin Tamara Yarbrough-Kelly told KVUE: "Let me just say that none of our family is going to get tired until we get justice for her."

The Austin Police Department and the Bell County Sheriff's Department are conducting a joint investigation into her death. Anyone with information is urged to contact APD at 512-472-8477 or BCSD at 254-933-5442.