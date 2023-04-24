Woman Allegedly Seen on Footage Being Attacked Outside Austin Bar Is Found Dead in Ditch

The body of 25-year-old mom Tiera Strand was found on the side of the road near Temple, Texas

By
Published on April 24, 2023 02:08 PM
https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=10218043982089377&set=pb.1781300770.-2207520000.&type=3. Tiera Strand/Facebook
Tiera Strand. Photo: Tiera Strand/Facebook

A mom who vanished after her family claims she was assaulted outside of a downtown Austin bar has been found dead in a ditch, 70 miles from where she was last seen alive.

Citing the Bell County Sheriff's Department, KVUE-TV, KWTX-TV and KTBC-TV report the body of Tiera Strand was recovered on the side of a road Friday, near Temple, Texas.

Strand, 25, reportedly went to a bar with friends the night of April 16 and was never heard from again, say loved ones, according to KVUE.

Family members told the outlet that Strand was attacked by a group of women inside the Mooseknuckle Pub before the fight spilled out onto Sixth Street in Austin. They claim bystander cell phone footage captured the end of the scuffle. Afterward, they say Strand took off without any of her belongings, leaving her cell phone, purse, and keys with friends.

"It just doesn't even sound like her," Strand's sister Mariah Herron said. "So, you're already questioning what's going on."

Herron said Strand, who had plans to join the military, leaves behind a 6-year-old daughter.

"One of the last conversations we had with each other, which was the day before she went missing, she told me that she's really working hard and she was really excited about her future," Herron said.

A cause of death is currently under investigation and no arrests have been made, per KWTX.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

According to a GoFundMe organized to help defray funeral costs and hire a private investigator, loved ones are searching for answers about what happened "from the moment she was brutally assaulted in a crowd of people up until her body was discovered."

Strand's cousin Tamara Yarbrough-Kelly told KVUE: "Let me just say that none of our family is going to get tired until we get justice for her."

The Austin Police Department and the Bell County Sheriff's Department are conducting a joint investigation into her death. Anyone with information is urged to contact APD at 512-472-8477 or BCSD at 254-933-5442.

Related Articles
Oaklee Mae Snow
Okla. Girl, 2, Last Seen 'Asleep or Unconscious' Being Carried by Mom from Drug House Is Likely Dead: Police
Woman Kidnapped in Brooklyn. https://twitter.com/NYPDTips/status/1649731573107785729?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1649731573107785729%7Ctwgr%5E089b9f35dce3b1483d8460ff72cee2c19f86cbc9%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fabc7ny.com%2Fwoman-kidnapped-gravesend-brooklyn%2F13169726%2F. Credit: NYPD Crime Stoppers
N.Y.C. Police Searching for Suspect in Alleged Kidnapping off Street
Toronto, Canada- November 14, 2020: Instacart company closeup sign is seen in Toronto, Canada. Instacart is an American company that operates a grocery delivery and pick-up service.
Couple Delivering Instacart Groceries Says Their Car Was Shot at After Driving to Wrong Address
19-year-old Sydney West was last seen Sept. 30, 2020, approaching the Golden Gate Bridge
Family of Missing Student 'Baffled' After Footage Shows Her Vanishing 'into the Fog' Near Golden Gate Bridge
Wesley Welling. https://www.gofundme.com/f/wesley-welling. Credit: Gofundme
Man Fleeing Police Crashes into Teens Waiting for Bus in 'Intentional' Act, Killing 15-Year-Old
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime scene do not cross caution tape at night.
Conn. Girl, 12, Dead After Being Shot in the Head During Drive-by Shooting: 'Very Tragic'
Austin Bergstrom International Airport
American Airlines Employee Killed After Service Vehicle Strikes Jet Bridge at Austin Airport 
Klint Ludwig and Andrew Lester for main: https://www.cnn.com/videos/us/2023/04/20/klint-ludwig-ralph-yarl-andrew-lester-kansas-city-shooting-cnntm-vpx.cnn Lester shot teen Ralph Yarl, and Ludwig is the grandson of Lester.
Grandson of Man Who Shot Ralph Yarl Says He Was into 'Racist' Conspiracy Theories: 'QAnon-Level'
6 yo and Parents Shot in N.C. After Girl's Basketball Rolls into Neighbor's Yard
Suspect Arrested in Shooting of Girl, 6, and Her Parents After Basketball Rolled into Yard
payton-washington, heather roth
Cheerleader Shot After Accidentally Getting into Wrong Car Says Critically Wounded Friend is 'Super Strong'
Seamus Gray, Body of Missing U.S. Sailor Last Seen Leaving a Bar a Month Ago Found in Lake Michigan
Body of U.S. Sailor, 21, Found in Lake Michigan After He Vanished on Night Out for St. Patrick's Day
Kaylin Gillis
Dad of 20-Year-Old Fatally Shot After Car Turned Into Wrong Driveway Wants Shooter to 'Die in Jail'
Charles Vallow
Detective Describes Lori Vallow Daybell's Reaction to Husband's Killing: 'Unemotional' and 'Nonchalant'
6 yo and Parents Shot in N.C. After Girl's Basketball Rolls into Neighbor's Yard
6-Year-Old Girl and Her Parents Shot After a Basketball Rolls into Their Neighbor's Yard
https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=10210354677937682&set=a.1496650870614 Patti DeRaps Eger
Man Arrested After Shooting Spree in Maine Confesses to Killing His Parents and Their Friends
Kaylin Gillis
Man Who Shot Kaylin Gillis After Car Pulled into His Driveway Has 'Not Shown Any Remorse': Police