Gizmo is "the sweetest baby you can have, very playful and friendly," Many Garner wrote on a fundraising page on Facebook

Woman Says Someone Intentionally Threw Acid on Her Service Dog, and Now Animal Is Blind

A Texas woman is asking for help finding the person she believes threw acid on her service dog, blinding him.

The dog, Gizmo, is "the sweetest baby you can have, very playful and friendly," Many Garner wrote on a fundraising page on Facebook to help pay for medical bills. "Now my baby is blind and will have to have both of his eyes removed. His life will not be the same, he will not be able to play with his toys or even see again."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

According to Garner, Gizmo's life changed forever after she let him outside to relieve himself on March 20. Moments later, she found him on her Houston home's porch shaking with what appeared to be burns all over him.

Gizmo was hospitalized for a week. Doctors told Garner the dog was suffering from chemical burns. On Facebook, she wrote that it looked like "someone had caught him on fire."

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

She added, "A pest control officer said that it was a large amount intentionally put on him, not to mention he had internal bruising in his chest as well as mouth messed up where they possibly could have kicked him afterwards."

Garner has reached out to both the police department and sheriff's office but says she was told neither would investigate the abuse. However, a spokesperson for the Harris County Sheriff's Office tells PEOPLE the case is under investigation.