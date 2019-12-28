California Woman Allegedly Runs Over and Kills Man Who Shot Relative on Christmas Moments Earlier

A California woman is behind bars after an incident that took place during the wee hours of Christmas day.

Sabrina Marie Gutierrez, 22, has been charged with murder after she allegedly ran over and killed a man who police say shot her relative just moments earlier. Her relative was taken to a local hospital where he was treated for non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

San Jose Police Department Sgt. Garcia detailed the incident to PEOPLE in a statement.

Officers arrived on the scene in response to a silent burglar alarm in the 1200 block of E. Santa Clara St. in San Jose, California at around 2:16 am on Wednesday. Upon their arrival, a samaritan informed them “about a man lying on the street who appeared to have been struck by a vehicle.”

“The deceased male [had gotten into] an argument with an adult male,” Garcia said. “The deceased male shot the adult male with a handgun and fled the scene on foot.”

Image zoom Sabrina Marie Gutierrez San Jose Police Department

RELATED: DoorDash Delivery Man Killed in Christmas Robbery at Denny’s — and Suspects Are at Large

“A relative of the shooting victim, who was at the scene in a different vehicle, drove the male shooting victim to a local hospital,” he continued.

Police say that’s when Gutierrez, who was in an additional car nearby, pursued the shooter with her car.

“Sabrina Marie Gutierrez, drove her vehicle onto the sidewalk and struck the male shooting suspect as he ran away,” Garcia said.

RELATED VIDEO: Murder Investigation Launched After 39 Bodies Found in a Truck Container in the U.K.

“The male was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased a short time later,” Garcia said. Officials say they found a loaded firearm near him.

Police have not revealed the identities of the two men connected to the incident. Gutierrez’s relation to the shooting victim has not been disclosed.

This marks the 34th homicide this year in San Jose.