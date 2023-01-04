Woman Got Out of Rideshare on Interstate, Then Was Killed in Alleged Hit-and-Run

Adam Wooley, 33, was arrested and charged with hit-and-run involving death in connection with the woman's death on New Year's Day

By Nicole Acosta
Published on January 4, 2023 04:15 PM
Adam Wooley
Adam Wooley. Photo: Thornton Police Department

A woman got out of a rideshare driver's car on a Colorado interstate before she was killed in an alleged hit-and-run crash shortly after midnight on New Year's Day, authorities said.

The unidentified victim was struck by two vehicles in the northbound lanes of I-25 around 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 1, according to a press release from the Thornton Police Department.

Investigators say the woman had been traveling inside a rideshare vehicle with friends when she became ill. The driver pulled over and "the occupants terminated the ride after paying," police said.

Police did not offer specifics about the woman's illness, and they did not indicate who made the decision for the occupants to exit the vehicle on the interstate.

Soon after, the woman walked out into the road, and was sideswiped by a dark truck that allegedly never stopped, authorities said. A second vehicle then hit the victim while she was lying in the road, and the driver of that vehicle stopped. The driver of the first vehicle, 33-year-old Adam Wooley, turned himself in to police on Jan. 2 and was charged with hit-and-run involving death, the release states.

The unidentified rideshare driver "was later contacted and fully cooperated with investigators," police said.

Thornton police officer Jesus Mendez told The Denver Post that the department does not plan on filing criminal charges against the driver, adding that he does "know that is not the cause of the accident."

"It's not that a vehicle ran off the side of the road and struck them," he said. "This person walked out into the roadway and was struck."

It is not immediately clear if Wooley had entered a plea or retained an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

