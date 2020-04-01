'Angel' Mass. Teacher Repeated 'I Love You' to Her Boyfriend While He Allegedly Beat Her to Death

Image zoom Courtesy Corfield Family

A Cape Cod man was arrested and charged with murdering his girlfriend — and he allegedly told police the TV told him to kill her, authorities say.

On Thursday, police arrested Marc Audette, 45, of Mashpee, Massachusetts, and charged him with one count of murder in connection with the death of Sandra Corfield, 53, also known as Sandra Kumar, of Edgartown, the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office announced in a statement.

The alleged murder came to light on Thursday just after 11:30 a.m., when Mashpee police received a 911 call from Audette, saying that Corfield was killed “in my home,” according to a Massachusetts State Police report, the Cape Cod Times reports.

“I did it,” Audette allegedly told the dispatcher, the state police report says. “I hit her in the head with a dumbbell.”

He also said he had wounded himself with a sword, the state police report says.

Upon arrival, police found Corfield unresponsive inside the condominium with “obvious signs of blunt force trauma,” the district attorney says in the statement.

Officers found her lying in a pool of blood, suffering from significant skull injuries.

Found in the doorway of the condominium, Audette allegedly told police, “I hurt my girlfriend” by hitting her “in the head a lot,” the state police report says.

“I’m off my meds,” he allegedly told officers, according to the state police report. “I was watching TV and the TV subliminally told me that she was the devil and she was evil.”

He told police that Corfield was saying “I love you” over and over while he struck her, the state police report says.

Audette allegedly told police he stabbed himself in the stomach and tried to cut his throat, it says.

Audette was taken by MedFlight to Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston.

After police obtained a search warrant for the condo, they found a dumbbell covered in “reddish-brown stains,” the state police report says.

Audette pleaded not guilty at his arraignment via video conference at the hospital. He was ordered held without bail and will be transported to a local detention facility when he is released from the hospital.

He is scheduled for a pretrial conference on May 12.

It is unclear whether he has retained an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

In the meantime, Corfield’s family is reeling after her death.

‘An Artist From the Time She Was 2’

“She was an angel,” her mother, Eleanor Corfield tells PEOPLE. “She was so kind. She saw the good in everyone. Everybody adored her.”

Learning that her daughter was murdered “has been a nightmare. I can’t wrap my head around it. She was such a good girl.”

Corfield earned a degree in fashion design at Newberry College, worked as a model and later became an art teacher, Eleanor says.

“She was an artist from the time she was 2,” she says. “She loved art so much.”

She was a fantastic aunt to her four nieces and nephews, who “looked up to her,” her brother Eric Corfield tells PEOPLE. “Sandy was so nice. She was just a real special individual.

“Then this phone call…it’s totally shocking.”

Her death, he says, “is such a huge loss.”

Adds Eleanor: “My husband, Dave, of almost 50 years, passed away so all of this doubly hard. But Sandy’s with her dad now. That’s what’s getting me through.”

The Massachusetts State Police did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.