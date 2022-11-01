Woman 'Repeatedly' Rejected Coworker's Advances, Texted Him to Not Touch Her. She Was Killed the Next Day

A 36-year-old St. Cloud, Minn., man was charged with second-degree murder for allegedly shooting and killing his co-worker, police said.

Michael Carpenter was arrested in connection with the death of 28-year-old Nicole Hammond, who allegedly rejected his advances, according to a police probable cause statement obtained by the Kansas City Star.

The night before Hammond was killed, text messages indicated she told Carpenter that "she did not want to be touched or manipulated by him," police said in the statement, according to the newspaper. She'd spent the previous month "repeatedly" rejecting his advances, according to the statement.

Coworkers told St. Cloud Police that Carpenter allegedly made several unwanted advances toward Hammond, but her boss told TV station FOX9 that nothing was reported to management.

"Unfortunately, we had no idea," Hammond's boss Rob Dubow told the station. "Any time there is anything that requires our intervention we step in. But in this case we had no indication that there was anything awry."

He said Hammond was a great employee, who everyone loved working with.

"Nicole always had a smile on her face, and anybody who had any association with her couldn't help but like her."

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

At about 7 a.m. on Oct. 24, police responded to a shooting and found Hammond on the ground of a parking lot with a gunshot wound, police stated in a press release. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

After an investigation, detectives identified a suspect. Shortly before 10 a.m., police arrested Carpenter without incident at a residence.

"A handgun was recovered as the result of the arrest," police stated.

Carpenter is currently being held at the Benton County Jail and has not been arraigned, according to online jail records. It was unclear whether he obtained an attorney to speak on his behalf.