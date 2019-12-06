Police Searching for California Mother Who Allegedly Rammed Her Car Into Barber Over Son's Haircut

Image zoom

California police are searching for a woman accused of hitting a barber with her car — and then crashing it into a store — during a dispute over her son’s haircut.

The incident began when Ruby Delgadillo, 28, got into a confrontation with Brian Martin, 63, at the Delta Barber Shop in Antioch around 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday, according to witnesses, the Antioch Police Department said in a release.

Delgadillo was arguing with Martin over a haircut he had just provided to her son when she allegedly got into her vehicle and intentionally hit the barber, pushing him through a glass storefront, authorities said.

Martin, who had been cutting the hair of Delgadillo’s son for over a year, told KRON that the mom was upset there was a small scratch on her son’s neck when he left the salon. The barber said he had accidentally nicked the child because the boy wouldn’t sit still during the haircut.

“It just escalated and escalated. I couldn’t calm her down,” he told the outlet. “She started kicking the door of the shop. I thought she was going to break it.”

According to Martin’s claims, he was in the process of taking a picture of Delgadillo’s license plate when the mother drove her car toward him. He said the son and another boy were also in the car at the time of the incident.

“She literally tried to kill me,” Martin said. “I saw the look on her face as she hit the accelerator … one hand on the wheel and the other flipping me off. I could see her screaming, ‘F You.'”

Martin said the car was “at least halfway in the building” before Delgadillo fled.

Antioch police are now searching for a blue 2006 Toyota Prius with California license plate 8LHB387, the vehicle they believe was used in the incident. Delgadillo is wanted suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.

Martin barber told KRON he suffered broken leg, which required surgery to insert a metal rod. He said he will stay in the hospital until the weekend and undergo physical therapy when he is released.

His business is physically fine, he said, but the bakery next to his barbershop was damaged in the incident.

Despite the attack, Martin doesn’t want Delgadillo, who he thought was a “pleasant” customer priorr to the incident, to go to jail.

“She had two little boys in the car — and that’s what bothers me. I don’t want those kids to have their mom go through the court system and possibly be in jail,” he said. “I don’t want that. I don’t want the kids to suffer for their mom’s bad mistake.