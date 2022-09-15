Woman Pursuing Bachelor's Degree Was Attacked with Hatchet and Stabbed 77 Times; Killer Sentenced

Joseph Rivera Jr. was convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced 25 years to life

By Staff Author
Published on September 15, 2022 03:20 PM
Heather Majors
Photo: Facebook

A 22-year-old man who was convicted for the 2021 brutal stabbing death of a Rochester, N.Y., woman, was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison on Wednesday.

Joseph Rivera Jr. was convicted of second-degree murder last month, and will be serving his time in the custody of the New York State Department of Corrections.

On July 10, 2021, Heather Majors, 47, was attacked with a hatchet inside her apartment, Capt. Frank Umbrino, who leads Rochester Police Department's Major Crimes Unit, told the Democrat & Chronicle at the time.

Majors was stabbed at least 77 times and taken to Strong Memorial Hospital where she died from her injuries two days later, according to a statement released Wednesday from Monroe County District Attorney's Office.

"Joseph Rivera Jr.'s despicable actions took away a beloved woman from her family in an act of hostility," said District Attorney Sandra Doorley in the press release.

In an earlier statement, Doorley described Majors as a "daughter, a sister, and a friend, and her life was brutally taken in an act of violence."

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Majors' online obituary states that she "was working toward earning her bachelor's degree in Human Services when she was attacked. She'd graduated with honors from Caledonia-Mumford School, and obtained her associate's degree from Monroe Community College."

"Heather was a kind, generous, loving soul who always put others first. She fought her demons and came away stronger and better for her victory," her obituary states. "Her mischievous sense of humor kept family, friends, and even strangers laughing. She used her creativity to spread beauty and love everywhere she went."

Assistant District Attorney Burak Serbetci added that the case had been difficult for Majors' family, but hoped the sentence would bring some sense of relief.

"The family of Heather Majors has been through a long journey of grief and today's sentence can finally provide them with a sense of justice, knowing that the man who murdered their loved one may spend the rest of his life in the New York State Department of Corrections," said Serbetci in the release.

Related Articles
Nancy Anderson, Tudor Chirila Jr.
Hawaii 19-Year-Old Was Found Slain in Home 50 Years Ago — and Suspect Was Just Charged After Son Provided DNA
Miya Brophy-Baermann
'Selfless' Woman, 24, Was Mysteriously Killed in 2021 While Saying Bye to Friend — and 2 Men Were Just Charged
Joe and Jossline Roland
Man Convicted of Murdering Couple Who Responded to His Ad to Buy Car, Leaving 5 Children Orphaned
Horace Van Vaultz, Jr
Man Who 'Targeted Young Women' Convicted of Decades-Old Murders with Help of Investigative Genetic Genealogy
Rowdy Lane Mays
'Compassionate' Texas Man Is Stabbed to Death by Hitchhiker Who Then Fled in His Truck, Police Allege
Katherine Magbanua (Broward County Sheriff's Office) Katherine Magbanuaís date with destiny has been postponed (photo by Broward County Sheriffís Office).
Woman Who Helped Ex Allegedly Execute His Former Brother-in-Law Given Life in Prison
University of West Georgia Instructor Charged With Killing 18-Year-Old Student, Anna Jones
College Crimes: 15 Shocking Cases That Ended in Tragedy
Cordon tape seals off an active crime scene.
Cable Company Employee Robbed, Killed Elderly Texas Woman After Service Call. Now Company Must Pay $7 Billion
James Howard Jackson
Suspect Who Was Mistakenly Freed in Lady Gaga's Dog Theft Case Has Been Recaptured
Julissia Batties
7-Year-Old Was Found Beaten to Death at Home in 2021. Now Her Mother and Brother Are Charged
George Floyd and Derek Chauvin
Derek Chauvin Sentenced to 21 Years in Federal Prison for Violating George Floyd's Civil Rights
Mishael "MJ" James Auman
N.C. Woman Who Told Police Her Firefighter Husband Died by Suicide Is Charged with Murder
Jennifer Faith; Jamie Faith
Woman Convinced Boyfriend to Kill Husband by Faking Emails to Make Him Think She Was Being Abused: 'Pure Evil'
Zaria Burgess
N.C. Man Sentenced to Death for 'Atrocious' Murder of Teen Daughter Who Was Tortured for 22 Hours
Olivia Bergstrom
Mass. Man Pleads Guilty to Murdering Girlfriend then Stabbing His Parents at Family Gathering on Same Day
Thomas Lane
Former Minneapolis Police Officer Thomas Lane Pleads Guilty to Manslaughter in George Floyd's Killing