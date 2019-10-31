Woman Pretending to Be Wolf in Sex Attack Allegedly Bit Off Friend's Ear: 'You're Gonna Have to Die'

Image zoom Allison Thompson Weaver Oakland County Sheriff's Office

The officer who walked in on the scene around 1:30 a.m. in response to reports of screams found two women on the bedroom floor — one nude and the other wearing only underwear, both covered in blood.

The nude woman sitting up on her knees “seemed to be in a happy-type mood,” Oakland County, Michigan, sheriff’s deputy Shawn Hopkins testified in court Tuesday, reports Detroit TV station WDIV. “She was having a good time.”

The other woman, found lying on her back, “almost appeared like she may have been in shock,” he said.

When he asked for an explanation, he said the nude woman, 44-year-old Allison Weaver, “told me that they were having consensual sex and that (the victim) was a vampire and that Ms. Weaver was the wolf.”

The other woman, 48, had part of her left ear bitten off and numerous bite marks on her face, reports Detroit TV station WXYZ.

But the unnamed victim denied to the officer — as well as during the preliminary hearing Tuesday — that there was anything consensual going on.

The victim said she went to bed alone on Sept. 16, leaving her friend Weaver, who had come over that night with two pouches of pre-mixed rum and an opened bottle of vodka, on the couch in another room.

She testified that she was later startled awake from her sleep.

“(I remember) jumping off my bed and seeing Allison on all fours on my bed and … giving me a really scary look,” the victim said, reports WDIV. “She just kept giving me this look with her head going back and forth. I was, like, ‘What are you doing?’ She just lunged at me, and she just started strangling me.”

The woman said she briefly lost consciousness.

“Next thing I remember after her strangling me — I only remember a couple of things — I remember her strangling me,” she said. “The next thing I remember is trying to get away and hearing her, as clear as day, with no reflection in her tone, just saying, ‘Sorry (name), but you’re gonna have to die today.'”

“I just started screaming bloody murder and banging on the floor, (saying), ‘No, no, no. I can’t believe I’m going to die like this. Someone come and please help, help, help.'”

Weaver, of Rochester Hills, was charged with criminal sexual conduct-second degree, assault with intent to do great bodily harm, and assault with intent to maim, reports The Oakland Press.

During Tuesday’s preliminary hearing in the case, Judge Nancy T. Carniak upheld those charges and allowed prosecutors to add a fourth charge alleging assault by strangulation, according to WDIV.

Weaver’s attorney, Vincenzo Manzella, tells PEOPLE that Weaver has entered a plea of not guilty to the charges against her. She has posted a $75,000 bond and was placed under monitored house arrest at her initial arraignment on Sept. 20.

He declined additional comment about his client’s response to the allegations.

The case now moves forward to a formal arraignment in Oakland County Circuit Court before Judge Nanci Grant, tentatively scheduled for Tuesday, he says.